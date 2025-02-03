CCM Magazine Acquired by Logan and Amanda Sekulow in Strategic Move to Rebuild Iconic Christian Music Brand

Amanda & Logan Sekulow

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCM Magazine, the preeminent voice of the Christian music scene, has been acquired from Salem Media Group by Logan and Amanda Sekulow. Plans for a full brand relaunch will be announced at a later date, however new content will begin immediately at CCMmagazine.com , YouTube and social media platforms.The new owners will be creating a network of exclusive content with an expansive editorial and digital team, including streaming video, podcasts and much more.“CCM has decades of incredible archives and we are diving in,” says Logan Sekulow. "We grew up on CCM and it’s time to give proper respect to the history of the genre and to those that got us here.”Originally founded in 1978, the iconic music publication was the first to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music which had previously been known simply as "Jesus Music." As the Contemporary Christian Music scene mushroomed into a billion dollar industry, "Christian music" became widely regarded as an actual genre, even though it included rock, pop, hip-hop, punk, metal and other styles of music. ​"Salem and the Sekulow family have worked together for more than 30 years,” says David P. Santrella, Chief Executive Officer at Salem Media Group. "As Salem focuses more on the audiences related to our Christian Teaching and Talk and our News Talk content, we’re thrilled to put CCM Magazine into the hands of a passionate and capable group that will grow and maintain the integrity of the product."“We look forward to partnering with and showcasing Christian media and creators in all forms,” says Amanda Sekulow. "We believe the future is very bright for Christian media. We have seen amazing creators arrive to the scene and CCM Magazine will once again be the premier outlet to showcase how God is moving in creative ways. The new era begins now.”About Logan Sekulow:Logan Sekulow is a dynamic filmmaker, producer, podcaster, and television/radio host whose creative vision has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His journey began at the iconic kids’ network Nickelodeon, where he honed his skills before stepping into the spotlight as the creator and host of the groundbreaking Christian music late-night show, The Logan Show.His credits as a producer and director include the feature films Jingle Smells and As Dreamers Do: The Amazing Life of Walt Disney, as well as the award-winning documentaries Welcome Home, Dick Van Dyke and God Bless Vegas. He also brought his cinematic expertise to the world of professional wrestling as a producer of the episodic wrestling series, Dojo Pro.About Amanda Sekulow:A creative powerhouse with a career spanning the music industry, broadcasting, design, and ministry, Amanda Sekulow made waves as the co-creator and co-host of What Women Binge with Melissa Joan Hart (2022–2024), a wildly successful podcast that explored pop culture, entertainment, and celebrity interviews with humor and heart.Beyond the mic, Amanda is a former Mrs. Tennessee United States (2011), and a sought-after set designer, illustrator, and creative consultant, shaping the visual identity of some of pop culture’s biggest projects. Her work has recently been featured in the launch videos for Bethany Joy Lenz’s Modern Vintage News and the pro-wrestling series Dojo Pro on Amazon Video. She also illustrated the children’s book Proud to Be an American by Lee Greenwood.About Salem Media Group, Inc.:Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners, readers and viewers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique content focus, Salem provides compelling audio and video programming, text content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com

