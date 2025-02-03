First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2025
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Board of Directors Meeting held January 30, 2025, a cash dividend of $4.00 per share was declared, payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2025.
CONTACT: Cheri Gillian
Secretary to the Board of Directors
907-777-3409
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.