First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2025

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Board of Directors Meeting held January 30, 2025, a cash dividend of $4.00 per share was declared, payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2025.

CONTACT: Cheri Gillian
Secretary to the Board of Directors
907-777-3409


