NYC Therapist Urges City Officials to Adopt New App for Safer Walking

Never Walk Alone Pamela Garber

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new app, “ Never Walk Alone ,” offers vetted walking companionship to promote safety in New York City. The app's creator, psychotherapist Pamela Garber , is asking city officials to meet with her and explore utilization opportunities to increase public safety."Picture Uber for pedestrians," said Garber, who developed the app after being attacked in broad daylight on the Upper East Side. "The police, though professional, did not arrest my attacker. The woman attacked a pregnant woman immediately after me."Garber, owner of Grand Central Counseling Group , believes private-sector innovation can address the growing safety concerns the public sector has struggled to solve. “Never Walk Alone” connects vetted users who wish to walk together, creating a community-driven safety network."I am asking for a city official to meet with me because I have something that could be interesting and prove helpful to our city. I’m asking for the opportunity to sit down and say, 'Here are my materials. Let's fine-tune them for the city and put them to effective use. Let's create a strategy and commit to increasing public safety and peace of mind.'"THE NEED FOR ACTIONMen and women, children, have been victimized while simply going about their daily routines. Traditional safety precautions—such as avoiding specific neighborhoods, staying in after dark, or not displaying valuables—are no longer enough.• Men, women, and children have been targeted in broad daylight.• Daily routines like commuting to work or walking a pet have become risky.• Public trust and urban life are at stake—NYC’s vibrant pedestrian culture is at risk without safety."Our ability to live life freely depends on our ability to trust one another," Garber emphasized. "We are safer when we walk together."HOW THE APP WORKS1. Online registration portal2. Vetting process with remote interviews and photo verification3. Profile creation for users4. Walk coordination – users enter starting points and destinations5. Meeting points & vetted walking partners provided by the app6. Additional safety features, including data on street safety trends7. Targeted access option for organizations to only engage with their members8. All access option for organizations to permit members to also engage with members from other organizations9. Advertising stream10. Invitations to professional security workshops“Imagine this scenario: You’re starting your workday. Instead of waiting alone for the train, you open the “Never Walk Alone” app, enter your location and destination, and instantly find vetted walking companions at a nearby meeting point. Even if your destinations aren’t identical, your time alone is minimized,” she said.ECONOMIC AND SAFETY BENEFITS TO NYCThe app can also help NYC in many ways.• Public Safety Initiative – Aligns with NYC’s efforts to enhance pedestrian security.• Crime Reduction Strategy – Reduces the likelihood of street crime through community-based safety.• Tech-Driven Urban Safety – Leverages innovative technology to enhance public security.• Potential City Partnerships – Can integrate with law enforcement, transit systems, and business districts.• Economic Boost – A safer city encourages business activity and attracts workers back to offices.• Urban Planning Data – Provides valuable insights for city improvements in lighting, policing, and infrastructure.• Tourism & Business Travel – Reassures visitors, improving NYC’s reputation as a safe destination.BACKGROUNDAs a therapist in private practice, Garber frequently hears clients' fears about violent crime."My clients tell me about witnessing stabbings, being followed for blocks, or getting mugged after leaving a grocery store. They feel helpless. This app offers a practical solution."Now, she’s asking for just one meeting with NYC officials to discuss how “Never Walk Alone” can become a citywide safety solution.“One shared trait within various patient sessions, no matter the person’s lifestyle is how the slightest shifts in circumstances can literally alter lives. A goal in therapy is identifying landmines and then using preemptive protection to avoid harm. Walking companionship is another tool in the arsenal of self-protection. For those who cannot afford personal security, or morph into Floyd Mayweather at will, our best, practical conclusion is that we are safer when in the company of other people. Based on this practical conclusion, deciding to walk with others rather than alone and do so as often as possible is the logical next step,” she said.Pamela Garber’s background includes over 20 years private practice, providing counseling to individuals, couples and families dealing with depression, anxiety, family and work-related issues. Additionally, she provides debriefing and crisis management to organizations after on-site violence, including assault and theft. She works with management and employees to resolve other work based disruptions.

