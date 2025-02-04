Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank Selects DebtBook to Modernize Its Debt Management Practices

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that the Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank (“Bond Bank”) has adopted its Debt Management solution to centralize debt information, improve team productivity, and streamline financial workflows.The Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank, a financial partner for the City of Indianapolis and Marion County, manages a complex debt portfolio supporting critical public infrastructure. DebtBook’s cloud-based and secure Debt Management platform will replace legacy systems, offering a centralized solution to institutionalize current and historical data, payment processes, and disclosure workflows.“DebtBook’s Debt Management solution equips us with the tools to streamline and modernize our financial operations,” said Isaiah Kuch, Senior Project Manager at the Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank. “Centralizing our debt data and automating key workflows allows our team to focus on analysis and decision-making, positioning us for better financial outcomes.”By transitioning to DebtBook, the Bond Bank will eliminate data silos, improve productivity through automation of journal entries and year-end reporting, and have more time to allocate more time to robust forecasting and analysis. These improvements will help reduce risk, lower costs, and enable the Bond Bank to better serve its mission of supporting public projects across Indianapolis and Marion County.“DebtBook’s debt management platform is designed to simplify complex financial processes, allowing teams to focus on what matters most,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “We’re proud to support the Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank as they modernize their debt management and strengthen their financial planning.”###About Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond BankThe Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank serves as a financial partner for the City of Indianapolis and Marion County, helping to secure funding for essential public projects. The Bond Bank supports infrastructure, economic development, and public services through prudent financial management. To learn more, visit indianapolisbondbank.com About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership. Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.