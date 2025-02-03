Ejercito: Senate ratifies bicam report on amendments to the Doble Plaka Law

PHILIPPINES, February 3 - Press Release

February 3, 2025 Senate ratifies bicam report on amendments to the Doble Plaka Law The Senate has ratified on Monday the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the amendments to the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act or the Doble Plaka Law, bringing the measure closer to becoming law. Under the reconciled version of the bill, penalties and fines have been lowered to more reasonable levels, making the law more equitable and just while maintaining its core purpose of enhancing public safety. Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, who is the principal author and sponsor of the amendments, highlighted the essential role of motorcycle riders, particularly during the pandemic, when TNVS and delivery riders helped sustain the country's economy and daily life. "Ironically, the motorcycle, the same machine associated with crime and murder has played an essential role in our struggles to survive the pandemic," he noted. "It is also fair to say that it is not only our people who were ferried by our motorcycle riders through the pandemic but our economy as well." The senator emphasized that amending laws is not a sign of weakness but of responsible governance. "We believe that there is nothing wrong in amending an existing law if in the beginning it may have intended to do good but in the process of achieving such goals became discriminatory. "This is a message to all Filipinos: laws can be rectified, and we in government are willing to listen." Ejercito expressed confidence that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shares the same commitment to fairness and non-discrimination, hoping for the swift signing of the bill into law. "Ang ratification po ng BiCam Report ngayong araw ay pangalawa sa huling hakbang papalapit sa araw na masasabi po natin na wala nang doble plaka," he said. "Kung mayroon man pong dapat tanggapin ang ating mga riders ay "dobleng plake" ng pasasalamat at pagkilala sa kanilang pag-alalay sa atin noong pandemya." He also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from both his fellow legislators and the motorcycle riding community, who have long called for a fairer and more reasonable version of the law. "The Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, infamously known as the Doble Plaka Law might have had all the good intentions but was immediately condemned for seemingly singling out a sector," Ejercito said. "Today, we take a crucial step toward correcting that."

