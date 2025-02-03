PHILIPPINES, February 3 - Press Release

February 3, 2025 Co-sponsorship speech of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on SRN 1287 commemorating the remarkable life of Ms. Gloria Romero Mr. President, members of this august body, It is a sad time for the Philippine entertainment industry because we lost a respected artist, a pillar, and one of the oldest living Filipino actors and one of the last surviving stars from the first Golden Age of Philippine Cinema. Gloria Anne Borrego Galla, popularly known as Ms. Gloria Romero, had a life well-lived. With more than six (6) decades of agility in acting, she gave us characters that made us laugh, love, and cry. Talagang marami nang pinagbidahan at itinampok ang natatanging talento at ganda ni Ms. Gloria Romero. With more than 250 movies and television shows in her record, she gifted us with "old but gold" classics, which include "Dalagang Ilocana" in 1954, "Nagbabagang Luha" in 1988, "Tanging Yaman" in 2000, Magnifico in 2004, as well as the comedy sitcom "Palibhasa Lalake." Dahil na rin sa natatangi niyang ganda, gumanap siya sa teatro bilang Blessed Virgin Mary sa "Martir sa Golgota" noong 1954. At naging leading lady pa nga siya ng aking ama sa pelikulang "Patria Adorada: Dugo ng Bayani" na ipinalabas noong 1969. She was also the unrivaled box office queen in the 1950s. Three of her movies were among the highest grossing movies of 1957, with her film "Sino Ang May Sala?" becoming the "biggest moneymaker " of that year, followed by "Hongkong Holiday" and "Paru-Parong Bukid." Her last film, "Rainbow's Sunset" in 2018 made her the oldest actress to win the Metro Manila Film Festival Award for Best Actress when she was 85 years old. In her younger years, she modeled for major brands such as Camay soap and Coca Cola, to name a few. And who would easily forget that she was also the face of Lola Remedios food supplement syrup? She is truly the Queen of Philippine Cinema with her countless awards, citations and special merits throughout her remarkable career that include seven (7) FAMAS awards, four (4) Luna Awards, three (3) Gawad Urian Awards, five (5) Metro Manila Film Festival Awards, four (4) PMPC Star Awards for Movies, three (3) Golden Screen Awards, two (2) International Film Festival Manhattan Awards, and three (3) Box Office Entertainment Awards, among many others. Bagama't nawalan tayo ng "Tanging Yaman" ng Philippine cinema, hindi maitatanggi na nakaukit na ang pangalan na Gloria Romero sa mundo ng pelikulang Filipino maging sa daigdig ng telebisyon. Mahirap tumbasan ang higit sa dalawang daan at limampung pelikula at TV shows na nagawa niya sa loob ng mahigit na anim na dekada at tumatak sa mga manonood. Tinitingala at hinahangaan ka namin, Ms. Gloria Romero. Ms. Gloria Romero may have left us but her craft, body of work, and timeless beauty will remain as an indelible mark in our hearts. Your contributions and legacy to the Philippine entertainment industry will forever be honored. Maraming salamat, Ginoong Pangulo.

