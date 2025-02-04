Interabang Books to host Dallas launch of Killer Story: The Truth Behind True Crime TV by Claire St. Amant

Author Claire St. Amant

The revealing memoir shares the antics of TV producers at 48 Hours, Dateline, and 20/20 and has already earned rave reviews.

Once you know the truth, you’ll never watch your favorite crime show the same way again.” — Claire St. Amant

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning journalist Claire St. Amant will celebrate the release of her highly anticipated memoir, Killer Story: The Truth Behind True Crime Television, with a Dallas launch party at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2025 at Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane #142).New York Times best-selling author Michael J. Mooney, who wrote The Life and Legend of Chris Kyle, will join St. Amant in conversation at the independent bookstore. The evening event will include light refreshments and a book signing.“I’ve spoken to serial killers, homicidal spouse, and psychopathic criminals,” St. Amant said. “Most of the time, it was just me in the room, convincing them to go on camera and tell their story to America.”Published by BenBella Books in Dallas and distributed by Simon & Schuster, Killer Story is St. Amant’s debut as an author. She got her start in local media, first as a reporter at People Newspapers and later as the managing editor of CultureMap Dallas. She went on to work as a field producer for CBS News at 48 Hours and later contributed to 60 Minutes. St. Amant won multiple Philbin Awards for outstanding legal reporting in Dallas, and a New York Press Club Award for breaking news reporting while at CBS. She spent eight years in network television and has no shortage of behind-the-scenes stories to tell.“Writing a memoir was an unexpected turn in the road for me. But when I realized that no one had revealed what it’s really like to work in true crime television, I knew I had to take the leap into book publishing,” St. Amant said. “In every episode of 48 Hours, there’s a separate drama going on behind the scenes, and that story is often just as twisted and bizarre as the murder cases themselves.”Killer Story explores the antics of television producers at all three major networks, 48 Hours on CBS, Dateline on NBC, and 20/20 on ABC. Advance readers have given the title rave reviews on NetGalley and GoodReads.“I’ve snuck into jails, and I’ve been detained in courtrooms," St. Amant said. "This was not a normal job, and my memoir spills the secrets of what producers do to get a killer story on the air. Once you know the truth, you’ll never watch your favorite crime show the same way again."Killer Story: The Truth Behind True Crime Television is available for pre-order at all major booksellers nationwide . The audiobook, read by the author, will be released simultaneously on Audible.About BenBella BooksFounded in 2001, BenBella Books is a publishing boutique that aims to be the publisher of choice for a select group of authors who value personal attention, a partnership philosophy, flexibility, and a creative approach to marketing.BenBella publishes a range of nonfiction (and the very occasional fiction title) in a wide variety of categories and particularly likes quality nonfiction aimed at a niche market. BenBella has a strong list of pop culture/celebrity titles, with bestselling books such as The Actor’s Life, The Geraldo Show, Pretty Little Killers, Presumed Guilty, and Family Don’t End with Blood. BenBella publishes the very successful Smart Pop Books, a collection of smart and entertaining critical examinations of television, movies, comics, and books.About Interabang BooksInterabang Books is an independent bookstore with a hand-picked selection of books and gifts for adults and kids. It originally opened in July 2017 at the southeast corner of Preston Road and Royal Lane. Interabang Books is now open at 5600 W. Lovers Lane #142, in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane, between the Dallas North Tollway and Inwood Road. The original bookstore, at the corner of Preston and Royal, was destroyed by a tornado on October 20, 2019. Interabang's virtual store operates online at InterabangBooks.com, promptly fulfilling orders for any book in print.For interviews, contact Jennifer Canzoneri / Jennifer@benbellabooks.com214-750-3600, x104Advanced copies of Killer Story (print and digital) available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.