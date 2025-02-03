Thriving North Carolina Communities are the Focus of the Largest Statewide Downtown Revitalization Conference in the U.S.

Raleigh, N.C.

The 2025 North Carolina Main Street Conference is bringing community and economic development leaders together in downtown Mooresville from March 11-13. Organized by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and its N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center, the three-day annual conference will explore innovative strategies for downtown revitalization and economic development.

The theme of this year’s conference, “Main Street: Creating Livable, Lovable Communities,” examines the downtown elements critical to creating thriving towns and cities while analyzing how North Carolina’s economic development strategies are bringing these livable, loveable communities to life. Rehabilitated buildings and new construction provide the foundation for vibrant retail businesses, dining and entertainment venues, professional offices, and distinctive lodging options. Livable, loveable spaces are created using public art, vibrant streetscapes, and pedestrian-centered urban design -- encouraging downtown visitors to walk, dine, play, and celebrate community.

The North Carolina Main Street Conference is the largest statewide downtown revitalization conference in the nation. Attendees include downtown economic development professionals, elected officials and local government staff, rural leaders, volunteers, business and property owners, consultants, vendors, and sponsors. Participants come curious about downtown redevelopment strategies, and leave inspired by North Carolina’s latest trends, initiatives, and success stories, and ready to maximize revitalization efforts back home.

The conference offers the most successful implementation strategies for downtown revitalization and redevelopment available in the Southeast. Thought-provoking keynote addresses and breakout sessions with engaging presenters will inspire attendees with fresh ideas for downtown revitalization in their own communities.

This year’s conference will feature the following keynote speakers:

Katherine Loflin, The City Doctor, presenting The Science of Loving Where You Live

Jeff Siegler, Revitalize or Die, presenting Civic Pride & Civic Apathy



In addition to the downtown placemaking keynotes, the conference plenary speaker, Jon Schallert, President of The Schallert Group, will present Building Strong Destination Businesses: Leveraging the Power of the Main to Main Trail.

The conference will feature 30 downtown toolkit and breakout sessions covering a wide range of downtown revitalization topics, as well as seven guided tours of downtown Mooresville, offering attendees an up-close look at the vibrant Main Street community. Exhibitors from 29 companies will showcase products and services on placemaking, architecture, construction, public art, marketing, and other downtown development needs.

The 2025 conference celebrates 45 years of the Main Street program in North Carolina and the United States. Local Main Street programs and their public and private sector partners are creatively leveraging strategic economic development planning, tools, and resources, resulting in investment, business growth, and job creation.

This premier event will be held in downtown Mooresville, North Carolina. Designated as a North Carolina Main Street community in 1988, the Town of Mooresville and its Main Street management partner, the Mooresville Downtown Commission, utilize the Main Street framework to guide redevelopment, facilitate partnerships, create and promote opportunities, advance their downtown strategic economic development plan, and attract residents and visitors to the downtown core. Downtown Mooresville is the heart of the community, with a mix of vibrant retailers, trendy bars, delicious dining, stylish housing, extraordinary events, public art, and heaps of Southern Charm. Since the program's inception, downtown Mooresville has leveraged more than $117 million in public and private investment, resulting in a net gain of 141 new businesses and nearly 600 new jobs.

The annual North Carolina Main Street Awards Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, March 12 and the Main Street Champions Recognition Ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 13. These two events recognize outstanding projects completed in Main Street downtowns throughout the state and honor individuals dedicated to making their downtowns thrive.

For more information and to register for the conference, visit the N.C. Main Street Conference website. Early bird registration pricing ends on Feb. 16.