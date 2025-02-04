Jessica S. Mazariego Joins Jimerson Birr, Strengthening Firm’s Complex Commercial and Real Estate Litigation Practice

Jimerson Birr Logo Jessica S. Mazariego

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jimerson Birr is pleased to welcome Jessica Skoglund Mazariego to the firm, bringing her extensive experience in complex commercial and real estate litigation. Known for her strategic advocacy and collaborative client partnerships, Mazariego specializes in business and real estate disputes, including breach of contract, fraud, trade secrets, and manufacturing and distribution matters. Her deep industry knowledge and her tenacity and commitment to client success make her a valuable addition to the firm’s litigation practice.Mazariego has built a reputation for her ability to navigate high-profile cases, working closely with clients to craft effective legal strategies that drive results. She prides herself on delivering strong legal representation and practical, real-world solutions that align with her client’s business objectives. Her litigation expertise spans a broad range of business and real estate matters, including construction claims, surety rights, bond claims, foreclosure disputes, and homeowners’ association conflicts."We are excited to welcome Jessica to Jimerson Birr as we continue to expand our reach across Florida. Her extensive experience in complex commercial and real estate litigation, along with her strategic approach to client advocacy, makes her a valuable addition to our team. With Jessica based in Tampa, we are further strengthening our ability to serve clients throughout the region, providing the high-quality representation that defines our firm," said Managing Partner, Brandon Meadows.In addition to her litigation practice, Mazariego is a skilled appellate attorney who has successfully argued before the Fifth District Court of Appeals in Florida. She is also deeply involved in legal education and mentorship, serving on the Florida Bar’s Law Related Education Committee and participating in the Moot Court Competition Subcommittee. Mazariego is an active member of the Hillsborough County Bar Association and the Trial Lawyers Section of the Florida Bar, further demonstrating her leadership within the legal community. She earned her Juris Doctor cum laude from Stetson University College of Law, where she was one of a select few students to obtain an International Law Certificate of Concentration."I am excited to join Jimerson Birr and contribute to the firm’s tradition of excellence in complex commercial and real estate litigation,” stated Mazariego. “My approach to litigation is rooted in strategic advocacy and collaboration, ensuring that clients receive not only strong legal representation but also practical solutions that align with their business goals. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to deliver results-driven strategies that protect and advance our clients’ interests."About Jimerson Birr: Established in 2009, Jimerson Birr is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to exceeding client expectations through personalized legal strategies. Specializing in commercial disputes, transactions, and operational issues, the firm serves industries such as construction, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate development, and community associations. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Jimerson Birr combines expertise and commitment to help businesses achieve their objectives. For more information about the firm, visit https://www.jimersonfirm.com/ Contact:Jimerson Birr, P.A.marketing@jimersonfirm.comPhone: (904) 389-0050Website: www.jimersonfirm.com

