“Launch a ‘Bangladeshi Infiltrators Search Campaign’; File Treason Charges Against Those Who Assist Infiltrators!” – HJS’s Demand

From left, Mumbai High Court advocate Rahul Patkar, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti spokesperson Shri. Satish Kochrekar and Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Shri. Abhay Vartak

Bangladeshi infiltrators have spread across multiple states in the country, posing a serious threat to national security. This has led to increasing social instability, rising crime rates, employment issues, and a widespread racket of individuals residing on forged documents. Given this situation, before the entire country turns into a scenario like West Bengal or Assam, the central and state governments should immediately launch a ‘Bangladeshi Infiltrators Search Campaign’ across the nation, identify all infiltrators, take strict action against them, and deport them. This demand was made by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s spokesperson, Mr. Satish Kochrekar, during a press conference held at Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh on February 3. He further stated that to raise awareness, they plan to organize protests, rallies, signature campaigns, and file police complaints nationwide. Sanatan Sanstha’s spokesperson, Mr. Abhay Vartak, and Mumbai High Court advocate, Mr. Rahul Patkar, were also present at the event.

Sanatan Sanstha’s spokesperson, Mr. Abhay Vartak, stated, “Hundreds of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators have been arrested in several urban areas across the country. It is estimated that more than 8 to 10 lakh illegal infiltrators reside in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai alone. This situation is the same across the country. In reality, these figures are just the tip of the iceberg. Bangladeshi infiltration is a severe national security concern, and it is crucial to uproot it completely. A nationwide ‘Bangladeshi Infiltrators Search Campaign’ must be conducted, involving search and combing operations in all districts, cities, and towns to identify and apprehend infiltrators. Strict action must be taken against the racket involved in producing fake identity documents. House owners must thoroughly verify tenants before renting out properties, and employers must conduct proper background checks before hiring workers. If any suspicion arises, it must be reported to the police immediately. Anyone providing shelter, bail, or any form of assistance to infiltrators must be charged with treason.”

He also mentioned, “Recently, a Bangladeshi infiltrator named Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, who illegally resided in Mumbai under a fake identity, was arrested after attempting to break into actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence. Many of the country’s problems stem from Bangladeshi infiltrators. In this regard, ‘Expel Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Save the Nation’ will be a nationwide campaign conducted collectively by all Hindu organizations. We urge the public to support this initiative, and we are determined to make India free from infiltrators.”

Mumbai High Court advocate Mr. Rahul Patkar added, “Bangladeshi infiltrators are taking away employment opportunities from Indian citizens. In Sillod, Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, over one lakh Bangladeshi infiltrators were shockingly issued fake certificates. In Chiplun, Ratnagiri, out of 13 Bangladeshi nationals, only three were arrested, and even in those cases, poor handling by the police resulted in them getting bail, which is a grave issue. The judiciary granting bail to Bangladeshi infiltrators is nothing less than a mockery of the legal system.”

“Currently, in Bangladesh, Hindu minorities are facing extreme atrocities. If these infiltrators continue to increase in India, they will create small ‘Bangladeshs’ here and subject Indian Hindus to similar persecution. If we wish to prevent such a situation, the government must take strict measures immediately,” concluded Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s spokesperson, Mr. Kochrekar.