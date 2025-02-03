CDPHE’s Colorado Green Business Network to hold kickoff event encouraging businesses to apply to join network by June 30

Denver (February 3, 2025): The Colorado Green Business Network, within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is inviting Colorado businesses to join an upcoming kickoff event to learn about the network and how they can gain access to funding resources, a support system, mentorship, technical assistance, and statewide recognition.

The network will host the hybrid kickoff event on March 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Register to attend this free event in person or online.

“Every year, more businesses across the state join the green business network, giving them an opportunity to help reduce their energy use and emissions,” said Rayna Oliker, Manager of the Colorado Green Business Network. “The network continues to move Colorado toward a greener and cleaner future by providing businesses with tools and resources that balance each others’ unique needs with the lessons learned from other network members. Through our collaborative approach, we’re eager to continue supporting the ongoing work of our returning members and begin celebrating the impact of our new members.”

The Colorado Green Business Network community represents businesses across the state, large and small, that implement unique and inspiring projects to reduce their environmental impact. Through free off-site and on-site coaching and support, the network helps businesses track energy and resource usage, prioritize opportunities for efficiency, and implement conservation measures such as LED technology and equipment upgrades. Additionally, the program recognizes businesses that demonstrate leadership in reducing their carbon footprint while connecting them to a statewide community of like-minded organizations.

Getting started is simple. Businesses new to resource reduction and efficiency can register at the “Support Level” to connect with the network and receive a free opportunity assessment. To begin, register on the GreenBiz tracker and complete the welcome survey. Businesses interested in statewide recognition for their sustainability achievements can submit an application through the GreenBiz tracker on the Colorado Green Business Network webpage. Applications for recognition are due by June 30 each year.

For more information about the Colorado Green Business Network’s services and program incentives, visit the Colorado Green Business Network webpage or contact the network at CDPHE.greenbusiness@state.co.us.

###