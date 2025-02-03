Willis appoints Paul Graziano Growth Leader for Corporate Risk and Broking, North America

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business, (Nasdaq: WTW), today announced the appointment of Paul Graziano as Growth Leader for North America. Graziano will focus on driving the development of a consistent framework to unify our revenue growth efforts across Willis in North America.

Graziano has more than thirty years of industry experience. He joins Willis from Marsh, where he was most recently Managing Director and Global Engagement Partner. He also brings extensive experience working with C-suite executives from Fortune 500 companies, as well as entrepreneurs, COIs and emerging growth companies. Previously, Graziano was Chief Business Development Officer at JLT, prior to its acquisition by Marsh in 2019. Before joining JLT, he spent 18 years at Aon as an Executive Vice President with numerous leadership roles.

Graziano is based in Denver and is a graduate of Indiana University.

Commenting on Graziano’s appointment, Adam Garrard, Chairman, Global Risk and Broking, said, “I am delighted to welcome Paul to the Willis team. His extensive experience focused on growth strategies and unique solutions for clients with complex risk profiles aligns perfectly with the growth plans for Willis in North America.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.



Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contact

Douglas Menelly

Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com +1 (516) 972 0380

