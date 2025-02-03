Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Report:

• The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In May 2024, Sumitomo Pharma America (SMPA) announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for GEMTESA (vibegron) to treat overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms in men undergoing pharmacological therapy for BPH. If approved, vibegron would become the first and only beta-3 agonist for this indication. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), the FDA is expected to reach a decision by the third quarter of FY2024

• The alpha blockers approved by the US FDA include terazosin (HYTRIN), doxazosin (CARDURA), tamsulosin (FLOMAX), alfuzosin (UROXATRAL), and silodosin (RAPAFLO).

• The key driver of the BPH market's growth is the increasing prevalence of risk factors such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and the rising aging population.

• Benign prostatic hyperplasia is the most prevalent prostate condition among men over 50.

• Among the seven major markets (7MM), the United States had the highest total prevalence of BPH.

• According to DelveInsight's analysis, nearly 80% of men over the age of 80 experience lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia.

• Key Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Companies: Blue Water Biotech, Sumitomo Pharma, Dongkook Pharmaceutical, Urovant Sciences, Ausio Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, RECORDATI GROUP, Astellas Pharma Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sophiris Bio Corp, JW Pharmaceutical, Bayer, Warner Chilcott, Materia Medica Holding, Ausio Pharma, Organon and Co, Nymox Corporation, and others

• Key Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapies: ENTADFI (finasteride and tadalafil), GEMTESA (vibegron), DKF0313, Vibegron, AUS-131 (S-equo), GI198745, DKF-313, Silodosin, ASP4901, Tadalafil, PRX302, Silodosin, Levitra (Vardenafil, BAY38-9456), WC3055, Afalaza, S-equol, MK0906, NX-1207, Tamsulosin, and others

• The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia epidemiology based on age-specific cases analyzed that Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia is more common in older males as compared to those below 40 years

• The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market dynamics.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Overview

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as prostate gland enlargement, is a common condition that affects aging men. It occurs when the prostate gland, which surrounds the urethra (the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body), gradually enlarges. The prostate gland's enlargement can cause compression of the urethra, leading to various urinary symptoms.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

• Prevalent Cases of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapies and Key Companies

• ENTADFI (finasteride and tadalafil): Blue Water Biotech

• GEMTESA (vibegron): Sumitomo Pharma

• DKF0313: Dongkook Pharmaceutical

• Vibegron: Urovant Sciences

• AUS-131 (S-equo): Ausio Pharmaceuticals

• GI198745: GlaxoSmithKline

• DKF-313: Dongkook Pharma

• Silodosin: RECORDATI GROUP

• ASP4901: Astellas Pharma Inc

• Tadalafil: Eli Lilly and Company

• PRX302: Sophiris Bio Corp

• Silodosin: JW Pharmaceutical

• Levitra (Vardenafil, BAY38-9456): Bayer

• WC3055: Warner Chilcott

• Afalaza: Materia Medica Holding

• S-equol: Ausio Pharma

• MK0906: Organon and Co

• NX-1207: Nymox Corporation

• Tamsulosin: GlaxoSmithKline

Scope of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Companies: Blue Water Biotech, Sumitomo Pharma, Dongkook Pharmaceutical, Urovant Sciences, Ausio Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, RECORDATI GROUP, Astellas Pharma Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sophiris Bio Corp, JW Pharmaceutical, Bayer, Warner Chilcott, Materia Medica Holding, Ausio Pharma, Organon and Co, Nymox Corporation, and others

• Key Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapies: ENTADFI (finasteride and tadalafil), GEMTESA (vibegron), DKF0313, Vibegron, AUS-131 (S-equo), GI198745, DKF-313, Silodosin, ASP4901, Tadalafil, PRX302, Silodosin, Levitra (Vardenafil, BAY38-9456), WC3055, Afalaza, S-equol, MK0906, NX-1207, Tamsulosin, and others

• Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutic Assessment: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia current marketed and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia emerging therapies

• Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Dynamics: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market drivers and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Access and Reimbursement

