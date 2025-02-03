Submit Release
Senate Committee Approves Attorney General Jackley’s Government Accountability Internal Control Bill

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – Senate Bill 61, which would modify and strengthen the state Board of Internal Control, and which was introduced by Attorney General Marty Jackley and supported by State Auditor Rich Sattgast and Governor Larry Rhoden’s Office, was unanimously approved Monday by the Senate State Affairs Committee.

“This bill will help ensure state government agencies are held more accountable when using taxpayer dollars,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We appreciate the support of State Auditor Sattgast, the Governor, and the Legislature.”

Senate Bill 61, as amended in committee, now goes to the Senate floor for final Senate consideration.

-30-

