Government Communications hosts pre-State of the Nation Address (SoNA) outreach activities, 3 to 5 Feb

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host pre-State of the Nation Address (SoNA) outreach activities from Monday, 03 February to Wednesday, 05 February 2025 in the Western Cape Province.

The pre-SoNA outreach activities are part of mobilising all South Africans to be part of the SoNA, which will be delivered by the President, on Thursday, 6 February 2025 at 19:00. The theme for this year’s SoNA is: A nation that works, for all. The SoNA is expected to, amongst others, set out the government’s key policy direction for the Seventh Administration and deliverables for the year ahead.

The GCIS outreach activities are as follows:

Day One: Monday, 03 February 2025

11h00: Service delivery outreach, Guga’s Thebe Arts Centre- parking site.

15h00: Handover of Broadcast Studio Equipment at Zibonele FM by the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), Zibonele Studios, 17 Ngcwalazi Dr, Ilitha Park, Cape Town.

Day Two: Tuesday, 04 February 2025

15h30: Western Cape Community Media consultative session, Khayelitsha Thusong Service centre.

Day Three: Wednesday, 05 February 2025

13h00: Oversight visit to Mitchells Plain Thuthuzela Care centre

15h00 - Community Radio Simulcast Broadcast panel discussion, Mitchells Plain Labour Centre

Various Ministries and departments will also host a range of public engagement activities aimed at encouraging South Africans to acquaint themselves with the content of SoNA so that they can contribute to discussions and proposal for economic growth and development.

South Africans can tune into different television or radio stations to be part of this important national milestone. Proceedings will also be covered via government and parliament social media accounts.

For updates during the SoNA period, follow at GCISMedia, SAGovNews and @GovernmentZA, join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #SoNA2025.

