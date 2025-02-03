North West Provincial Legislature holds Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism oversight meeting, 4 Feb
The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism chaired by Hon. Mpho Khunou will hold an oversight meeting with the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism together North West Parks and Tourism Board over delayed payment of salaries at the entity, and other concerning matters in different entities of the department. The Committee is also concerned about the resignations of the CEO and CFO of the North West Parks and Tourism Board.
The meeting is scheduled as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 04 February 2025
Tim: 17h00
Venue: Graceland Conference and Lifestyle Centre in Brits
MEC for the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, Bitsa Lenkopane and the Members of the North West Parks and Tourism Board have been invited to attend the meeting.
For Media Enquiries:
Ms. Namhla Luhabe
079 527 0628
