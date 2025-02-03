Woodbridge International Announces Sale of YES LLC and ENETK LLC to Kelso Industries

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, YES LLC and ENETK LLC by Kelso Industries.

YES LLC, an electrical contractor, and ENETK LLC, an automation, integration and instrumentation company are located within the energy-rich State of North Dakota. Together, their comprehensive electrical and automation service offerings cover all project stages including preplanning, preconstruction and construction. The company services a diverse customer base active in various industries such as oil production, natural gas processing, midstream gathering systems, refining facilities, automation and integration, prefabrication services and commercial services.

Kelso Industries, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is the Nation’s Preferred MEP+ Solutions Partner. They lead the industry in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC service and maintenance.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business. Woodbridge is a Mariner Company.

