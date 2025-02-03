Already Autism Health Announces Acquisition of CABS Autism Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Already Autism Health has announced the acquisition of C.A.B.S., Autism and Behavior Specialists (CABS). Founded in 2008 by Amanda Parker, BCBA, CABS has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality autism services across its locations in Illinois and Georgia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 in 36 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) each year. Early intervention plays a critical role in improving developmental outcomes.

This acquisition brings together two organizations with unique, complementary strengths and will allow Already Autism Health to reach more individuals with ASD.

“We are thrilled to partner with CABS,” said Derek Bullard, CEO of Already Autism Health. “Amanda and the CABS team have a strong focus on evidence-based practices and family-centered care. Together, we will be able to expand our impact, ensuring that more individuals have access to the high-quality services they need.”

Amanda Parker, BCBA, founder of CABS, stated: “Partnering with Already Autism Health allows us to build on our shared mission. I’m excited for the opportunities this partnership will create for our team and the families we serve.”

AAH was advised on the transaction by Rajat Bangar of Welham Advisory.

CABS was advised on the transaction by Alex Veach and Ryan Lafferty of Agenda Health.

Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners sponsored the transaction. Star Mountain Capital and Ace & Company participated in the investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DLA Piper, led by Sal Favuzza and Josh Kaye, represented Triton Pacific.

Founded in 2008 by Amanda Parker, BCBA, C.A.B.S. Autism provides evidence-based behavioral therapy for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. With locations in Illinois and Georgia, C.A.B.S. is dedicated to empowering individuals and their families through compassionate, high-quality care. For more information, visit https://www.cabsautism.com .

Founded in 2019, Already Autism Health is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) and serves individuals with autism spectrum disorder across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and Virginia. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, Already Autism Health ranked No. 132 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Its mission is to nurture the "already" remarkable abilities of persons with autism.

For more information, users can visit http://alreadyautismhealth.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9edb1746-0792-43c8-8673-300d3fe2e391

