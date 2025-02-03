Governor Josh Stein Advocating for $1.07 Billion to Rebuild Western NC

Governor Josh Stein today requested $1.07 billion in immediate funding to support urgent rebuilding needs in western North Carolina. Governor Stein’s budget request includes funds to strengthen the economy, get people back into homes faster, repair infrastructure, support farmers, fix private roads and bridges, remove debris, and help school children stay at grade level.

“The people of western North Carolina have suffered tremendously since Helene swept through,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I appreciate what the General Assembly has done so far, but it’s time for us to step up and get them the money they need right now to rebuild. We can’t forget western North Carolina – and I will do everything in my power to ensure that the state shows up for them.”

Governor Stein made his budget request at MANNA Food Bank, which works with over 300 community-based nonprofit food assistance partner agencies in 16 western North Carolina counties.

“MANNA has been an essential resource for the people it serves, and its work has become even more critical since Hurricane Helene struck,” said Governor Stein. “As these organizations continue the daily work of supporting their community, we have a responsibility to support them.”

The Governor’s budget request includes funding in the following categories. An overview of some of the programs is below; full request details are available here.

Strengthening the Economy

$150 million across two grant programs for businesses that suffered physical damage or significant economic loss.

$30 million for grants to small towns and counties to rebuild downtowns and other business districts.

$15 million to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina’s VisitNC division to support North Carolina’s tourism industry and to attract travelers and new businesses to the area.

$100 million for revenue replacement grants to support local governments whose resources were exhausted by immediate disaster response, as they work to keep water and sewer services going, pay law enforcement, and support school operations

Providing Safe and Warm Places to Live

$150 million for a Helene Home Construction and Repair Program to immediately start rebuilding the estimated 5,100 homes that will need to be rebuilt post-Helene.

$25 million to support people struggling to afford rent, mortgage, or utility costs because their home or livelihood was affected.

$10 million for Back@Home, a program that supports people who are without homes and provides them with case management support.

$50 million in incentives for affordable housing construction.

$25 million to fill in gaps for home repairs that are not covered by FEMA.

Repairing Infrastructure

$75 million to repair private roads and bridges.

$25 million to clean up local parks and greenways in affected areas

$12 million for debris removal

$10 million to provide backup power for emergency operations and other critical infrastructure.

$4 million to repair septic systems

Supporting Farmers

$15 million for grants to farmers for verified uninsured losses to crops, livestock, aquaculture, and infrastructure.

$100 million to help farmers clear debris and repair their land and waterways so they can resume production and protect against future flooding

$19.4 million to prepare for the wildfire season and mitigate future risk

Caring For Families and Children

$34.2 million for school districts that missed 15 or more days of school to provide summer instruction and other support services to ensure students continue to perform at grade level on End of Grade and End of Course assessments.

$20 million to fund food banks in affected areas.

$2 million to help college students who are struggling to pay tuition, fees, or emergency expenses that might force them to drop out of school at UNC Asheville, Appalachian State University, and Western Carolina University.



