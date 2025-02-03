HIP Video Promo Presents: Sean Kiez premeires new music video 'Dream' on The Hype Magazine

Houston rapper Sean Kiez fuses R&B and Gulf Coast rap together in his epic new track "Dream"

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Even though it seems hard, it’s not as hard as it seems,” raps Sean Kiez on the thunderous second verse of “Dream.” Though his voice is commanding, he’s reassuring, too. For the Houston singer, emcee, and songwriter, that’s an old trick: in his long and varied recording career, he’s always been able to sound personable, approachable, and invincible at the same time. In his latest single, he puts his skills and his charisma to the service of his inspirational message. Be tenacious, persevere, and believe, for these are riches nobody can ever take away.

If he sounds like he’s rapping about what he knows (something that every good rapper should do), that’s because he is. Sean Kiez has certainly experienced more than his share of poverty and struggle. His upbringing in the churches of Milwaukee and Los Angeles gave him the mental and spiritual skills to confront hardship and triumph on his terms. His ability to give "voice to the voiceless" is evident in every bar of “Dream.” Kiez’s commanding performance — one with overtones of the pulpit — is supported by a five-piece gospel choir, piano and organ, and a martial drumbeat calling the angels to array. Yet as immediately inspirational as the song is, Kiez never forgets to ground the track in the dirty southern hip-hop he loves. That means big hooks, bigger swagger, and a swampy bass and kick drum as deep and wide as a rain-swollen river.

The synthesis of R&B, and Gulf Coast rap on “Dream” is just the latest example of Sean Kiez’s remarkable versatility. The new single follows the guitar-driven “Rockstar Rebel,” a collaboration with Raphael RJ2, and the sweet “On Ya Bull,” an exercise in seductive soul. His discography contains pure pop and devotional music alongside certified baby-makers and hardcore tracks that align him with the long and storied tradition of Houston hip-hop. It’s all held together by the star’s magnetism — that and his intelligence, his compassion, the ease with which he tells his stories, and his unshakable belief in himself.

It’s all on display in the beautifully shot clip for “Dream” — a video that makes a gas station convenience store feel as sanctified as a cathedral. Throughout the video, viewers see Sean Kiez operating, hanging with friends, magnetizing audiences, enjoying the fruits of his labor, and doing it all with gravity and purpose. But most of the time, he’s rapping, straight to the audience, from a loading dock behind a disused factory. Kiez and co-director Jeah Ross make sure to pan back to show the viewer that nobody is around. Viewers are shown one man gathering himself, alone with his song, his story, his dreams, confident that his message resonates with a human family ready to embrace it.

More Sean Kiez on The Hype Magazine

More Sean Kiez at HIP Video Promo

More Sean Kiez on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.