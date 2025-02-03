Surgical Booms Market 2025 to 2035 Projected Growth USD 477.7 Million at a 4.3% of CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Surgical booms market in Germany experienced a healthy growth during the last few years and is anticipated to remain one of the leading markets in Europe. Growth in the country in attributable to rise in number of surgeries performed, increasing adoption of integrated ORs and presence of leading market players.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical booms market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. In 2025, the market size is estimated to be USD 317.1 million, with projections reaching USD 477.7 million by 2035. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Surgical booms, also known as equipment management systems, are integral to modern operating rooms. They facilitate the organization and accessibility of surgical instruments, enhancing workflow efficiency and safety. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and the need for ergonomic solutions in healthcare facilities are key drivers of this market's expansion.

Technological advancements have led to the development of more sophisticated surgical booms, featuring improved flexibility, load capacity, and integration capabilities with other medical devices. These innovations are expected to further propel market growth as healthcare providers seek to modernize their surgical environments.

Geographically, North America currently holds a significant share of the surgical booms market, attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high volume of surgical procedures. However, regions such as Asia-Pacific are anticipated to experience the fastest growth rates, driven by increasing healthcare investments and rising patient populations.

How is Digitalization of Operation Theatres and Operating Rooms (OR) Spurring the Sales of Surgical Booms?

Digitalization has become one of the latest trends which is taking over the healthcare industry. Right from manufacturing medicines and medical devices to performing complicated surgeries in operating rooms, digitalization is becoming an essential tool.

The growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) coupled with advancements in imaging technologies has resulted in an increase in the number of hybrid operating rooms.

With increasing penetration of innovative technologies, operating rooms have evolved tremendously during the last few years. Hospitals are continuously designing rooms with a focus on greater functionality and improved patient comfort. This is fueling the sales of advanced equipment such as surgical booms.

Integrated operating rooms (or digital operating rooms) are growing in popularity around the world. Thanks to integrated operating rooms systems medical personnel have fewer reasons to leave the operating theatre due to direct connectivity with other hospital equipment and information systems through an interface with the OR.

Rising adoption of advanced digital OR systems especially in developing regions is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the surgical booms market over the forecast period.





Key Insights

Definition and Functionality : Surgical booms, also known as ceiling-mounted equipment management systems, are designed to organize and manage surgical tools, lights, monitors, and gas or electrical outlets within the operating theatre. They enhance workflow efficiency by reducing clutter on the floor and minimizing the risk of infection.

Market Drivers

Focus on Infection Control:

The growing emphasis on infection control in healthcare settings is a major driver for the surgical booms market. By organizing equipment and reducing floor contact, surgical booms help maintain a sterile environment during procedures.

Increasing Number of Surgeries:

The rising incidence of diseases requiring surgical intervention has led to an increase in the number of surgeries performed globally, thereby boosting demand for surgical booms.

Advancements in Operating Room Design:

Modernization of hospital infrastructure and the development of integrated and hybrid operating rooms are creating favorable conditions for the adoption of advanced equipment management solutions like surgical booms.

Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures:

The rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries necessitates specialized equipment setups that can be efficiently managed with surgical booms.

Country-wise Insights: Surgical Booms Market 2025 to 2035

The table below provides a country-wise breakdown of the Surgical Booms Market growth trends, highlighting key insights for major nations across different regions.

Country CAGR (2025-2035) Key Trends USA 4.8% Dominates North America with 81.6% market share by 2035. High investment in healthcare infrastructure and advanced surgical technologies. Germany 4.8% Leading market in Western Europe; strong focus on innovation and hospital modernization. France 4.0% Gradual adoption of surgical booms; increasing emphasis on patient safety and OR efficiency. UK 4.6% Rising demand for ergonomic and modular surgical booms; government support for medical device industry. China 3.5% Expanding hospital infrastructure and rising number of surgeries drive market growth. India 3.2% Expected to witness 7.7% CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region; growing healthcare investments. South Korea 2.4% Adoption of high-tech surgical equipment, but slower growth due to market saturation.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global surgical booms market is projected to grow from USD 317.1 million in 2025 to USD 477.7 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Technological advancements are leading to more sophisticated and integrated surgical booms, enhancing their functionality and appeal.

North America currently dominates the market, but Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of minimally invasive surgeries is a significant driver for market demand.

“The surgical booms market is experiencing steady growth, driven by technological innovations and the rising demand for efficient surgical environments. As healthcare facilities continue to modernize, the integration of advanced equipment management systems like surgical booms becomes essential. Manufacturers focusing on flexibility, integration capabilities, and user-friendly designs are well-positioned to capitalize on this expanding market.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Component Insights:

Surgical booms are composed of several key components, including arms, shelves, and integration systems. The arms provide support and mobility, allowing for the strategic placement of surgical instruments and equipment. Shelves offer storage solutions, keeping essential tools within reach. Integration systems enable connectivity with other medical devices, facilitating seamless communication and control within the operating room.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

Growth Drivers : Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Advancements in medical technology leading to more integrated and efficient surgical environments. Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies.

Trends: Development of customizable and modular surgical booms to meet specific healthcare facility needs. Growing emphasis on ergonomic designs to enhance surgeon comfort and reduce fatigue. Integration of digital technologies for improved data management and device control.

Opportunities: Expansion into emerging markets with developing healthcare infrastructures. Collaboration with healthcare providers to develop tailored solutions. Investment in research and development to stay ahead of technological advancements.



How do surgical booms contribute to infection control in operating rooms?



Surgical booms play a crucial role in infection control within operating rooms (ORs) by enhancing the organization of equipment and minimizing potential contamination sources. Here are several ways surgical booms contribute to maintaining a sterile environment:





1. Reduction of Floor Clutter





Surgical booms are ceiling-mounted systems that hold various surgical tools, lights, monitors, and gas or electrical outlets. By elevating equipment off the floor, they reduce clutter, which can harbor dust and microorganisms. This organization facilitates easier cleaning and minimizes the surfaces where bacteria can accumulate.





2. Improved Cleaning and Disinfection





The design of surgical booms allows for easier cleaning and disinfection. Many modern booms are constructed without vents or crevices that can trap contaminants, making them simpler to wipe down with microbial cleaning solutions. This ease of maintenance is essential for effective infection control programs.





3. Minimized Personnel Movement





Surgical booms help streamline workflows by consolidating equipment in a centralized location. This reduces the need for personnel to move in and out of the OR frequently, which can introduce airborne contaminants. Less movement translates to lower microbial shedding and a reduced risk of surgical site infections (SSIs).





4. Enhanced Air Quality Control





By minimizing the number of items on the floor and reducing traffic in the OR, surgical booms contribute to better air quality management. High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and positive pressure ventilation systems can be more effective when there are fewer potential sources of contamination present.





5. Streamlined Surgical Procedures





The use of surgical booms can decrease the duration of surgical procedures by facilitating better access to necessary equipment without interruptions. Shorter procedure times are associated with reduced infection risks; prolonged surgeries increase the likelihood of SSIs due to extended exposure of tissues.





6. Centralized Control Systems





Many modern surgical booms come equipped with centralized control systems that allow staff to operate multiple devices from a single point without needing to move around the OR. This capability not only enhances efficiency but also limits unnecessary personnel movement, further decreasing potential contamination risks

Key Players of Surgical Booms Industry

CV Medical LLC.

Stryker Corporation

Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

Amico Group of Companies

Steris Plc

Ondal Medical Systems GmbH

Getinge Group

Pratibha Medinox

Skytron LLC

Palakkad Surgical Industries

Key Segments of Surgical Booms Industry

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is divided into equipment booms, utility booms, anesthesia booms and custom booms.

By Installation:

In terms of installation, the industry is segregated into roof mounting and floor mounting

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics and hybrid operating rooms

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

