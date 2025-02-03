Medigene AG announces closing of its first SEPA tranche

Planegg/Martinsried, February 3, 2025. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an oncology platform company focused on the research and development of T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the closing of its first tranche of the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (“SEPA”) with a fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP (“Yorkville”) announced on January 24, 2024.

The subscription price was set at EUR 1.70 and is equal to 95% of the average of the volume-weighted average price of the Medigene share on the Xetra exchange on each of the five trading days following the publication of the ad hoc announcement on January 24, 2025.

Following the entry of the capital increase in the commercial register of the Munich Local Court, the company’s new share capital amounts to EUR 14,887,594.00. The Company’s share capital will increase by EUR 150,000.00 from EUR 14,737,594.00 to EUR 14,887,594.00 by issuing 150,000 new no-par value registered shares with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 and with full dividend entitlement from January 1, 2024. Shareholders’ subscription rights were excluded. Under the SEPA, only Yorkville was authorized to subscribe to the new shares.

The gross proceeds of approximately EUR 0.25 million will be used to fund business operations.

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform generates optimal 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) T cell receptors with unique and distinctive attributes that can be utilized in multiple therapeutic modalities, such as off-the-shelf TCR-guided T cell engager (TCR-TCE) therapies (MDG3010), TCR-natural killer cell (TCR-NK) therapies and T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies (MDG1015). For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.





Medigene AG

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

E-mail: investor@medigene.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.