Memphis/Summer Avenue Driver Services and Reinstatement Center to Reopen After Remodel

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Memphis/Summer Avenue Driver Services and Reinstatement Center, 5266 Summer Ave., Suite 75, which closed for a planned remodel on Oct. 16, will reopen to the public on Monday, Feb. 10.

The Driver Services Center will immediately resume regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central. In the refurbished space, visitors will see fresh paint, updated flooring, and new furniture, workstations, credentialing equipment and self-service kiosks.

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.