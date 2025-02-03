This recall involves correcting certain devices, and does not involve removing them from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it without correction.

Affected Product

Product Names: Becker External Drainage and Monitoring System, Exacta External Drainage and Monitoring System (EDMS)

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)/Model: See full list of affected products.

What to Do

Inspect all Becker and Exacta EDMS devices for cracks or leaks.

If there are cracks and/or leaks, do not use the these devices.

Monitor all patients with EDMS for evidence of infection.

In November 2024, Medtronic Neurosurgery sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Correction recommending the following actions:

For providers

Inspect all stopcocks and connections before use to make sure connections are secure and there are no visible cracks.

Do not use the device if cracks or leaks are identified. Return it to Medtronic.

Pre-fill the system with sterile isotonic saline solution before connecting to the patient.

Check all connections to make sure fittings (connections) are finger-tight and leak-free.

Finger tighten all connections. Over tightening can cause cracks and leaks.

Allow device to air dry completely after cleaning with alcohol or a disinfectant containing alcohol.

Replace any system that develops cracks or leaks during use using sterile technique. Return the damaged system to Medtronic. Consider application of hemostat or other clamp to the proximal patient line during replacement if blocking the patient line will not create patient risk.

Monitor all patients with EDMS for evidence of infection.

Replace any system with cracks or leaks and continue monitoring the patient for evidence of infection.

For customers

Complete and return the enclosed customer confirmation form to acknowledge the letter.

Post a copy of the notification near impacted product as a reminder of the issue and recommended actions.

Keep a copy of the letter and completed response form for institutional records.

Contact Medtronic Customer Service via email: rs.jaxcustomerservice@medtronic.com, or phone: 1-800-874-5797 Option 1, and mention FA1452, <Lot Number and Product Number> to initiate the returns process.

Medtronic will honor return of unused product for a full credit.

Reason for Recall

Medtronic Neurosurgery is recalling certain Becker and Exacta EDMS due to a risk for cracks and or leaks in device stopcocks.

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including leaks of cerebrospinal fluid, infections, and death.



There have been 15 reported injuries. There have been no reports of death.

Device Use

Becker and Exacta External Drainage and Monitoring Systems (EDMS) provide a complete closed system to drain cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from specific parts of the brain and to monitor CSF pressure and flow rate from these areas.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact their Medtronic representative or Medtronic Technical Support at 1-888-826-5603 (reference FA1452).

Full List of Affected Devices (if applicable)

Product Names Medtronic Product Number (REF) GTIN EDMS 24146 BECKER NO Y-SITEEDMS 24146 BECKER NO Y-SITE 24146 00763000333423 EDMS 24146 BECKER NO Y-SITE 24146 00763000572839 EDMS II 25120 BECKER W/1-WAY VALVE 25120 00763000333430 EDMS II 25120 BECKER W/1-WAY VALVE 25120 00763000431297 KIT 26040 BECKER EDMS II 26040 00763000333447 KIT 26040 BECKER EDMS II 26040 00763000406066 KIT 27581 EXACTA W/EDM VCATH 35CM 27581 00763000333478 BECKER 27609 W/NEEDLESLESS INJ. SITE 27609 00763000333485 BECKER 27609 W/NEEDLESLESS INJ. SITE 27609 00763000529307 EDM 27636 EXACTA W/BRAIDED CORD LOCK 27636 00763000333492 EDM 27666 EXCTA W GLUE STPCK GR PT LN 27666 00763000333515 BECKER 27670 STOP BELOW DC NDL-LS IN 27670 00763000333522 BECKER 27670 STOP BELOW DC NDL-LS IN 27670 00763000529314 BECKER 27672 ONEWAY VLV Y-SITE PT LN 27672 00763000333539 EDMS 27702 EURO BECKER II GR PT LN 27702 00763000333553 EDMS 27702 EURO BECKER II GR PT LN 27702 00763000467326 EDM 27732 EXACTA W/NDL-LS INJ. ST W/CAP 27732 00763000333560 BECKER 27761 STOP BCNDLESS PATLN 24 27761 00763000333577 BECKER 27761 STOP BCNDLESS PATLN 24 27761 00763000529338 BECKER 27767 NO STPCOCK ON PTLN 63 27767 00763000333584 EDMS 27779 BECKER BC NDLESS BOND CONN 27779 00763000333591 EDMS 27779 BECKER BC NDLESS BOND CONN 27779 00763000529345 EDMS 27785 EXACTA 50ML BC NDLESS INJ 27785 00763000333607 EDMS 27795 EXACTA 100ML CATH 27795 00763000333614 EDMS 27811 BECKER GRN PL VCATH 27811 00763000333638 EDMS 27861 EXACTA 50ML ANTIRFLUX GRNPL 27861 00763000333645 EDMS 27873 BECKR W/SC BLW DC W/NLESS INJ 27873 00763000333652 EDMS 27931 BECKER GS TUBING SMARTSITES 27931 00763000333669 EDMS 27931 BECKER GS TUBING SMARTSITES 27931 00763000467364 EDMS 46128 BECKER II BLUE PT LN 46128 00763000333676 EDMS 46128 BECKER II BLUE PT LN 46128 00763000406073 EDMS 46129 EURO BECKER II BLUE PT LN 46129 00763000333683 EDMS 46129 EURO BECKER II BLUE PT LN 46129 00763000431259 SYSTEM 46700 EXACTA DISP. DRAINAGE 46700 00763000333690 SYSTEM 46705 EXACTA DRAINAGE 100ML 46705 00763000333706

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified, and problems potentially corrected more quickly.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.