MEDIA RELEASE: Students launch For Our Future campaign in advance of Ontario Election

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students across the province will be engaging in the Ontario election: calling on all candidates to prioritize students and post-secondary education first, rather than putting profits over people. Students are using this opportunity to elect a government who will prioritize students and public funding for post-secondary education.

“Students are exhausted by the progressive deterioration of post-secondary education. Education has been underfunded for decades and this government has played a role in manufacturing the current crisis – both in cost of living and education. One-time funding announcements have been a band aid solution and have failed to address the chronic underfunding of colleges and universities” said Adaeze Mbalaja, Ontario Chairperson, “This election, students will be voting for representatives who will put students’ interests first”

The Canadian Federation of Students- Ontario is launching For Our Future, a campaign dedicated to encouraging students to not only vote in the Ontario election but vote for candidates who will represent the interests of students and publicly fund post-secondary education.

The campaign demands include:

Free education now

Fairness for International students

Protect students’ right to organize

Grants not loans

This is a critical time in Ontario’s history and an opportunity for students to elect a government that will do right by students.

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in Ontario, representing over 350,000 college and university students in every region of the province.

Adaeze Mbalaja Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario federation@cfsontario.ca Kayla Weiler Canadian Federation of Students - Ontario k.weiler@cfsontario.ca

