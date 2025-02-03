ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of the Navy has confirmed a petition filing from the Veteran Recovery Network (VRN) for over 400,000 eligible military veterans seeking CLJA Settlement Relief. This exclusive petition highlights the urgent need for assistance for veterans who have served with honor and sacrifice, yet hold claims to being erroneously discharged with a ‘general’ or ‘other-than-honorable’ discharge status due to potential causes that were not publicly known to the Judge Advocate General’s Camp Lejeune claims office until last August, when the class action-styled John Doe claim was filed by the Vet organization’s special assembly of similarly situated veteran-members under a single claim.

The Navy JAG has ordered VRN's legal counsel to file personal identifying information for all Veteran Doe-organization members raising CLJA settlement claims under the Elective Option, as they intend to move forwarding on all claims submitted after February 28, according to a recent notice issued by the Navy JAG’s claims unit on Capitol Hill. Moreover, VRN continues to serve PACT Act claimants and other veterans seeking military discharge status disputes related to their exposure to the water contamination at Camp Lejeune, or refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during the Biden-Harris administration.

GEN AI HELPING DOD & VA CLAIMANTS

To expedite the process, AI Legal Mate (ALM), in a joint venture with the Veterans Recovery Network, has been working tirelessly on processing the claimants' legal papers. This collaboration between AI-119’s law clinic and VRN is a testament to their dedication and commitment to supporting the organization’s veteran-member.

ALM, a generative AI Law service provider, recently reported to self-proclaim their works to move at ‘quantum speed.’ Together, they are working towards providing the necessary relief and support to these deserving individuals.

NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Currently, VRN is working to secure government financial aid from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to afford adequate vendor resources and telework, remote, and clerical administrative workers to process the masses of Veteran claimants' medical records and legal papers, in addition to the critical issue on the fact the hundreds of thousands of military veterans who were discharged with less-than honorable’(or ‘general’) discharge ratings under ‘Article 15.’

Last month VRN announced that they were weighing in on President Trump’s Executive Order 14184 (Reinstating Service Members Discharged Under the Military's COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate) in support of the former active-duty military workers who had refused to get a COVID vaccine during the Biden administration.

VETERANS ELIGIBLE FOR CLAIM RELIEF

VRN urges eligible veterans to contact them for expedited service by filing a claim by the PACT Act or President Trump’s executive orders issued last month, no sooner than he was inaugurated.

Under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act (CLJA), the ‘Elective Option’ settlement amount can range from $100,000 to $550,000 depending on the specific case and the severity of the illness, with claims involving wrongful death receiving an additional $100,000.

The Department of Veterans Affairs handles disputes related to military discharge status, retroactive back pay for military personnel erroneously discharged in a bad light for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, and VA benefits allowed to the survivors of deceased Veterans who contracted service-connected diseases or cancer due to exposure to water contamination while serving at Camp Lejeune water from 1953 through 1987. Any military veteran or surviving spouse of an eligible military veteran can join VRN's special claims committee action as a veteran-member or veteran-member affiliate for a small annual membership fee (see VRN membership details).

For more details about this legal action or how to join as a member of the Veterans Recovery Network, go to www.vetsrecovery.org .

