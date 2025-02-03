AI Unleashes Big Winds of Change as Global Economies Recalibrate for the $15.7 Trillion AI Future

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Unprecedented AI breakthroughs and recent announcements stunned markets, sparking new race for AI domination among leading economies- The world’s tech leaders gather at Ai Everything Global to showcase and debate the changing trajectory and AI advancementsFollowing the announcement of monumental consortium-led AI projects, including the $500 billion Stargate – the largest AI infrastructure initiative in history, with the UAE participating in the AI consortium – and DeepSeek’s sudden rise to fame, AI has turned the tech world on its head. The announcements have shaken the very foundations of industries and economies; redrawing the technological power map and leaving no room for long-held assumptions, strategies or speculations.As the year’s largest and most provocative global AI event to be hosted right after this week’s historic AI developments, Ai Everything Global will deep-dive into the ‘winds of change’ sweeping the world, from February 4-6, 2025, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in affiliation with GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech show, it welcomes influential AI stakeholders to challenge and debate the status quo, while finding the new experience of consensus to move forward, from R&D to use-cases covering government, business, society, and core pillars of global economies.Shifting Global Landscape: AI’s Strategic Inflection PointThe World Economic Forum’s ‘AI In Action’ 2025 report emphasizes that success lies in strategic application, while managing risks. With the US, Europe, China and rising, dynamic countries as the UAE vying to be at the forefront, AI is no longer confined to innovation but is a strategic lever for competitiveness and leadership, as we edge closer towards AI’s expected $15.7 trillion contribution to the world economy by 2030 (PwC).Ai Everything Global, emerging as the largest public-private global AI gathering, features cross-industries innovations from 70+ countries, including 200 speakers, 150+ investors managing $70 billion in assets, alongside 500+ Chief AI and Tech Executives shaping the future of AI strategies.Elaborating on the changing and unpredictable AI dynamics, Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of DWTC and CEO of KAOUN International, organiser of GITEX and Ai Everything, commented: “As the world confronts the unpredictability of AI developments, it is obvious that this technology is not confined to businesses but now a global sovereign investment priority.“From tech giants to fearless rookie upstarts, from large stronghold countries to ambitious young economies, from agriculture to government services, the AI race is opened to all. AI is on the cusp of levelling the playing field and if what is said about DeepSeek is true, then there shall be more power bestowed in the hands of the common people. This week at Ai Everything you shall experience the proponents and antagonists sparring it out and, with that, comes anomalous opportunities and risks as we challenge the conventional paradigm.”Global Summit Tackles the Pulse of Current AI DynamicsHosted at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, the rising nexus for AI and strategic investments, the “Big Winds of Change. It’s Ai in Everything Summit” features influential leaders, and interactive discussions on the shift in AI policies, speculations surrounding open-source R1, the bets for and against existing assumptions, the economics of building massive energy intensive data centers, new research, and other AI advancements and divergence.The discussions closely align with the UAE’s intensive investments and ambitions to be at the forefront of AI adoption and progress worldwide. Following Abu Dhabi’s commitment to become the world’s first fully AI-native government and the launch of the Digital Strategy 2025-2027, alongside a wave of headline-making global alliances emphasize the region’s strategic intent.Following the participation of UAE’s MGX in the $500bn Stargate consortium, Microsoft’s $1.5bn collaboration with the UAE’s leading AI company - G42 to develop responsible AI initiatives, and DAMAC’s $20 billion investment in US Data Centres, the event becomes a critical touchpoint for engaging with technologically ambitious countries, knowledge acceleration, and prolific public-private networking.Leaders on stage include H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications of the United Arab Emirates; H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President and Secretary General of Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC); Jonathan Bronfman, creator of AI-powered tech used in Netflix blockbusters ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Stranger Things’; Vasi Philomin, VP of Generative AI, AWS; Sirisha Kadamalakalva, Managing Director & Global Head of AI/ML at Citi; Kate Darling, Research Scientist at MIT Media Lab; and Stuart Russell, Professor of Computer Science at the University of California, Berkeley.H.E. Al Bannai, named in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in AI 2024, shared: “AI is not just reshaping industries; it is redefining the possibilities of the intelligence age. The UAE, through initiatives like the Ai Everything Summit, is championing innovation and collaboration to drive global equity. By embracing exponential technologies and fostering partnerships, we are empowering a collaborative AI future that serves humanity.”AI’s Boundless Frontier: Use-Cases & Applications Across IndustriesAt Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City, attendees can experience AI’s impact in healthcare, education, energy, Industry 4.0, and creative economies from 500+ global tech enterprises and award-winning startups, with 70% marking their Middle East debut. World’s leading tech powerhouses present how they are spearheading the interconnected AI revolution; from ASUS, Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Dell, e&, Fortinet, G42, HP, and IBM to Intel, Lenovo, Nokia, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Red Hat, Technology Innovation Institute (TII), and Zoom.Fully dedicated to the exploration of global AI breakthroughs in everything, from $1 billion-funded cloud AI infrastructure and advanced AI-driven autonomous transportation to Middle East’s first humanoid prototyping facility and supercomputers tripling the national computational power.Samer Al Jayyusi, Specialty AI & GenAI Regional Lead Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, Dell Technologies, said: "Dell Technologies is thrilled to participate in Ai Everything Global, where innovation meets opportunity to shape the future of artificial intelligence. From scalable infrastructure to advanced data management, we’re committed to helping organisations thrive in the AI era."Hashtag: #AiEverythingGlobalAbout Ai Everything GlobalAi Everything Global, the world’s premier AI event, debuts in the UAE across Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 4-6 February 2025 – organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in affiliation with GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest and best-rated tech show hosted annually in Dubai. The inaugural edition stages the largest AI ecosystem gathering worldwide, welcoming over 500 AI big tech, SMEs, and award-winning startups alongside 500 Chief AI Officers (CIAOs), 150 global investors, 200 international speakers, and 100 commercial AI developers from over 70 countries. It unites the world’s foremost AI experts, thought leaders, and corporate innovators to discover the most transformative hands-on use cases, address AI commercialisation challenges, forge new partnerships, accelerate cross-continental innovation, and shape the future of AI applications. For more information, please visit: aieverythingglobal.com About Dubai World Trade CentreA global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.