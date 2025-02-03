Protecting Reproductive Freedom: Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Affirming New York’s Status as a Safe Haven for Reproductive Health Care

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “This bill is a direct response to the growing attacks on reproductive rights nationwide. While other states escalate efforts to criminalize abortion, New York stands firm. We will not allow anti-abortion extremists to intimidate providers or block access to care. I want to thank Senator Mayer for sponsoring this bill and Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment to reproductive justice. Together, we’re sending a clear message: New York will continue to fight against those who seek to criminalize abortion and will stand firm for everyone’s right to make decisions about their own body and future.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “These laws provide critical protections to our doctors and secure New York’s status as a sanctuary for women seeking access to reproductive care. The Assembly Majority is committed to fighting for a future where women can control their own healthcare decisions without the senseless intrusion of politics. We will continue to work with our state partners to ensure that our healthcare professionals have the legal protections they need to provide care to women across the country.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “Today, we take another step to keep New York State in the national leadership in the fight to protect abortion rights. With Governor Hochul’s signature, the bill I sponsored, along with Assemblymember Karines Reyes, R.N., will help strengthen New York’s existing telehealth shield law, providing additional protection to the New York doctors who are helping women in hostile states access abortion. The threats to these doctors are no longer abstract as officials in these states have attacked New York physicians and our laws. This legislation represents a renewal of our commitment to women nationwide and the brave doctors who provide them essential health care. Thank you to Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for your continued leadership on this key issue, and deepest thanks to Governor Hochul for signing this critical, life-saving legislation into law. Most importantly, I want to thank the providers whose service reminds us that we can never back down in a fight for our rights.”

Assemblymember Karines Reyes said, “As our country's women and pregnant persons face the draconian policies of the new Trump Administration in the post-Dobbs landscape, creative solutions are required to achieve reproductive justice. I am honored to join my colleague, Senator Shelly Mayer, in celebrating the passage and enactment of legislation that will enhance our state's existing abortion telemedicine law by better protecting physicians from personal prosecution and allowing the medical practices to be listed as the requesting entity for prescriptions. This will ensure that as states continue to wrongly exhibit hostility toward women and pregnant persons in our society, New York State will be a leader in promoting personal freedom and access to quality health care. I am thankful that Governor Hochul will take the bold step, as our state’s first woman Governor and mother in the role, to sign this pivotal legislation into law.”

Governor Hochul’s 2025 State of the State Commitment to ​​ Protecting Reproductive Rights and Access to Abortion

Sustaining the Reproductive Freedom and Equity Grant Fund

The Reproductive Freedom and Equity Grant Fund was created by Governor Hochul in May 2022 to enhance abortion access and was codified in the State Fiscal Year 2025 budget. This initiative addresses the need for expanded reproductive health care services in New York. The fund has supported reproductive health providers and critical support programs to ensure equitable access to abortion care across the State. This year, Governor Hochul will distribute $25 million in funding for the program, with a focus on strengthening access to comprehensive reproductive care for all New Yorkers.

Fairly Reimbursing Providers for Abortion Services

For many years, reproductive health providers have not received funding that is adequate to cover the full costs of medication abortion care and other abortion services. As a result, too many providers have been under immense financial pressures while trying to accomplish their mission of providing safe and accessible abortion care to individuals across the State. Governor Hochul will provide a new flexible funding stream of $20 million to allow providers to better adapt to this possible impact of the incoming federal administration and ensure that these providers are fairly reimbursed for providing abortions.

Strengthening Reproductive Health Care Infrastructure

Many reproductive health care facilities in New York are in need of critical infrastructure updates in order to provide the full range of comprehensive services. Building on New York's investment in reproductive health providers through the Reproductive Freedom and Equity Grant Fund and security grant funding, Governor Hochul will expand the funding to support critical capital investments for providers. These funds will enable renovations, equipment upgrades, planning and construction to help facilities modernize and secure their operations. This action aims to ensure a broader network of providers can deliver high-quality reproductive health care to all New Yorkers.

Safeguarding Abortion as Emergency Medical Care

The federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act mandates that hospitals provide stabilizing care for patients with emergency medical conditions, regardless of their ability to pay. However, abortion is not explicitly defined as emergency medical care under New York law. Governor Hochul has prioritized protecting reproductive rights and ensuring equitable access to care. To address this gap, she will codify abortion as protected emergency medical care in New York State and require hospitals to provide this stabilizing emergency medical care, reinforcing access to abortion services when medically necessary.