Bio-Convert Develops QR-02, a Potential Breakthrough in the Treatment of Oral Leukoplakia 

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Convert ApS (“Bio-Convert”), a subsidiary of Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) (“Nordicus” or the “Company”), a financial consulting company specializing in supporting Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies in establishing themselves in the U.S. market, announces the groundbreaking development of QR-02, a unique and proprietary oral topical treatment designed to address oral leukoplakia with moderate to severe dysplasia, a potentially precancerous condition affecting millions worldwide.

Addressing a Critical Unmet Medical Need

Oral leukoplakia is characterized by white patches or plaques in the mouth, and when accompanied by dysplasia (abnormal cell growth), it becomes a marker of disease progression. Alarmingly, 10-30% of these patients may develop oral cancer, which has a five-year mortality rate exceeding 50%.

With 15.5 million oral leukoplakia patients in the U.S. and EU alone, there is an urgent need for an effective treatment to prevent disease progression. Given that 80% of leukoplakia lesions occur in the oral cavity, a therapy that remains in place for an extended period is critical for success.

QR-02: A Game-Changing Approach

Bio-Convert’s QR-02 introduces a novel mucoadhesive oral formulation designed to adhere to the oral cavity for an extended period of 12-24 hours—a major advancement over traditional treatments, which last only 15-20 minutes due to the washout effect of saliva. This extended retention period significantly enhances drug efficacy and improves patient outcomes.

QR-02’s active ingredient, imiquimod, is already FDA-approved for treating Actinic Keratosis, External Genital Warts, and Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma (sBCC)—all superficial skin conditions. However, QR-02 is uniquely formulated for oral application, providing new hope for patients with oral leukoplakia and may also be beneficial in treating conditions that subsequently could occur in such patients.

Potential for a Transformative Impact

The goal of QR-02 is to treat and reduce dysplasia levels, potentially offering a curative solution for oral leukoplakia, an outcome that would mark a significant breakthrough in oral medicine. By treating oral leukoplakia at an early stage, QR-02 may potentially have a positive health impact in patients with collateral symptoms.

Advancing Toward Clinical Validation

Bio-Convert is actively progressing QR-02 through its development pipeline, with plans to validate its efficacy through pilot clinical trials and bring this life-changing treatment to market. As Bio-Convert continues to push the boundaries of oral medicine innovation, QR-02 is a major step forward in preventing oral leukoplakia from developing into more severe conditions.

"We are incredibly proud of this invention and the impact it will have on patients," said Allan Wehnert, CEO & Founder of Bio-Convert. "Our hope is that patients may return to a normal life and, potentially, be cured of their illness."

For further information, contact:

Mr. Henrik Rouf

Chief Executive Officer

Phone +1 310 666 0750

Email hr@nordicuspartners.com

Investor Relations

Jonathan Paterson

Harbor Access Investor Relations

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation is the only U.S. publicly traded business accelerator and holding company for Nordic life sciences companies. Leveraging decades of combined management experience in domestic and global corporate sectors, Nordicus excels in corporate finance activities including business and market development, growth strategies, talent acquisition, partnership building, capital raising, and facilitating company acquisitions and sales. In 2024, Nordicus acquired 100% of Orocidin A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies for periodontitis and 100% of Bio-Convert ApS, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of oral leukoplakia. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: www.nordicuspartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Threads and BlueSky.

