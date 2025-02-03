Peter Kujawa and Keith Graham of ConnectWise Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs List

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named its Executive Vice President & General Manager of Service Leadership and IT Nation Peter Kujawa and Director of Partner Program Keith Graham to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

Kujawa and Graham’s extensive experience has made a significant impact on the success of ConnectWise, its partners, and the MSP community.

Peter Kujawa (EVP & GM, Service Leadership & IT Nation) oversees Service Leadership and IT Nation, which includes community programs such as IT Nation Connect, IT Nation Evolve peer groups, as well as ConnectWise partner advisory councils. With over 20 years of executive experience, including eleven years leading an MSP and three years at ConnectWise, Peter demonstrates exceptional leadership and continues to lead efforts that enhance partner success.

Keith Graham (Director, Partner Program) leads the design and execution of high-growth partner programs at ConnectWise, accelerating sales and platform adoption within the company's ecosystem. Having been with ConnectWise for over a decade, Keith has played a critical role in delivering value to partners and accelerating the company's overall growth.

“Peter and Keith have played key roles in ConnectWise's transformative growth," said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise. "Their contributions, as part of our collective mission to empower IT solution providers with unmatched software, services, and community, have strengthened the IT Nation community while demonstrating our unwavering commitment to partner success and innovation across the channel ecosystem.”

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online beginning February 3rd at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the trusted partner for MSPs, helping them run and grow their businesses with the Asio™ platform—built for unmatched scale, AI-driven automation, and an open ecosystem. From PSA and RMM to cybersecurity and data protection, ConnectWise delivers the complete technology stack MSPs need. Backed by the IT Nation community, we empower MSPs with the tools, knowledge, and support to thrive. Learn more at connectwise.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com .

