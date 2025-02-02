The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Week of February 3, 2025

Thanks to Biden’s border crisis, fentanyl is pouring across our southern border, destroying lives, families, and communities. But still Democrats deny the problems that resulted from President Biden’s open border policies and refuse to take action on the mass poisoning of Americans.

Synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, lead to nearly 70 percent of overdose deaths, as the drug can be deadly in even small doses and is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In 2022, more than 200 people died from fentanyl and opioid-related overdoses every day, and fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans under 50 years old – taking more lives than heart disease, cancer, suicide, and homicide.

If the temporary order scheduling fentanyl related substances (FRS) ends , several FRS will become street-legal, law enforcement will lose authority to seize them, and drug traffickers will continue to funnel increasingly deadly drugs into the United States.

This should not be partisan – lives are at stake. In 2022, drug overdoses claimed the lives of over 100,000 Americans, 67 percent of which involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl, and the DEA seized over 379 million doses of fentanyl – enough to kill every American.

H.R. 27, the HALT Fentanyl Act, introduced by Rep. Morgan Griffith, permanently classifies fentanyl-related substances (FRS) in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, guarantees law enforcement has the resources to keep these drugs off the street, and allows for further research of FRS.

House Republicans are doing everything in our power to stop fentanyl from claiming more American lives – will Democrats join our efforts, or continue to shy away from this deadly crisis?

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technology used for extracting oil, natural gas, geothermal energy, or water from deep underground – accounting for two-thirds of the natural gas in the United States and half of the nation’s oil, and positioning the U.S. as the world's leading producer of natural gas and oil.

Despite the large amount of American energy it produces, fracking is under threat, as Democrats continue to attack American energy production, despite the energy crisis their policies have caused.

Former President Biden repeatedly caved to radical environmental activists and made statements about ending fossil fuel production in the United States. In a Democrat primary debate in July 2019, then-presidential candidate Biden said “we would make sure it's eliminated” about fracking, and later, at a debate in March 2020, Biden said “no more – no new fracking.”

Although fracking has been consistently attacked for contaminating groundwater, a study conducted by the EPA under the Obama Administration found that fracking has had no “widespread, systemic impacts on drinking water resources in the United States.”

American energy production through fracking leads to lower energy prices for families and workers, boosts economic growth, and improves quality of life for Americans. We must protect American energy production from Democrats’ radical anti-American energy agenda.

Rep. August Pfluger’s legislation, H.R. 26, the Protecting American Energy Production Act, prevents a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to protect American energy production, and expresses that states have primacy over energy production on state and private land.

House Republicans won’t stop fighting to ensure energy is affordable for all Americans and combat misguided climate policies that shut down American energy production.