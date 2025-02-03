Honoring the Volunteers at the Moyer Judicial Center

Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy recognizes the volunteers who lead tours of the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center.

Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy recently hosted a luncheon for all the volunteers who lead tours of the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center. The Chief Justice pointed out that collectively, the 18 volunteers contributed nearly 335 total hours to the Supreme Court.

“You have taken on the great responsibility of teaching visitors about a critically important branch of government. Each tour you lead provides visitors with a deeper appreciation for the judiciary and the rule of law,” said Chief Justice Kennedy.

A vast majority of the thousands of Ohioans who tour the building each year are students from across the state. Many teachers and school administrators make the tour a part of their curriculum for Ohio history or civic education course work. The building also welcomes adult groups from the public, including retirement homes, other government agencies, and art or history enthusiasts. A big part of the volunteer role is being able to provide an educational and engaging visit to teach every audience about the work of the judiciary and the beautiful artwork that has adorned the building since its construction in the early 1930s.

Civic Education Manager Doug Stein said he hopes to recruit new volunteers to help with the tours during this school year. “We are looking for people who are passionate about teaching the next generation,” Stein said.

Civic Education Coordinator Stacey Gall adds: “Our volunteer tour guides bring their diverse backgrounds and rich life experiences to their work. Their ability to not only present the material but also to connect with their audiences is what makes a visit to the Moyer Judicial Center so valuable. Connecting with visitors and other tour guides is what keeps our volunteers coming back to serve thousands of visitors each year."

If you are interested in volunteering in the Civic Education Center, please visit the Volunteer Recruitment page of the Supreme Court website to learn more and apply.