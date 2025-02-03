Victims of Attorney Theft Awarded more than $104,200 by Lawyers’ Fund

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection (LFCP) reimbursed $104,248.76 to 14 victims of attorney theft at its recent meeting. Six former or suspended Ohio attorneys were determined to have engaged in dishonest conduct resulting in financial losses to their clients. One deceased attorney was also involved in claims presented to the Board of Commissioners. Since its inception, LFCP has awarded more than $26 million to consumers.

Butler County

A former client of disbarred attorney Dennis Lee Adams was determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $3,500 as a result of Mr. Adams’ failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Adams was disbarred from the practice of law in Ohio on Feb. 20, 2024.

Coshocton County

A former client of suspended attorney Kevin Christopher Cox was determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $1,500 as a result of Mr. Cox’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Cox was suspended from the practice of law in Ohio on March 22, 2022.

Cuyahoga County

The Board determined that former clients of two Cuyahoga County attorneys were eligible for reimbursement.

A former client of former attorney Jacqueline Ann O’Brien was reimbursed $8,560 as a result of Ms. O’Brien’s failure to provide the services requested. Ms. O’Brien resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, on Oct. 30, 2023.

A former client of suspended attorney Steven Jerome Moody was reimbursed $2,000 as a result of Mr. Moody’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Moody was suspended from the practice of law in Ohio on Jan. 18, 2023.

Delaware County

A former client of deceased attorney Stuart Alan Benis was reimbursed $66,666.66 as a result of Mr. Benis’s theft of settlement. Mr. Benis passed away on Nov. 18, 2020.

Franklin County

A former client of former attorney Owen David Kalis was reimbursed $5,000 as a result of Mr. Kalis’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Kalis resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, on May 13, 2024.

Summit County

Eight former clients of suspended attorney Steven Scott Fannin were reimbursed a total of $17,022.10 as a result of Mr. Fannin's failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Fannin was suspended from the practice of law in Ohio on April 12, 2024.

Board determinations become final 30 days after the determination unless either party requests reconsideration. If reconsideration is granted, the claim will be reviewed by the Board at its next scheduled meeting.

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Supreme Court of Ohio to reimburse victims of attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation. The LFCP is not taxpayer funded but is funded by registration fees paid by every Ohio attorney.

Ohio has over 45,000 attorneys engaged in the active practice of law. Less than 1% of those attorneys is involved in claims reimbursed by the LFCP.

Law clients who believe they have sustained financial losses resulting from attorney theft, embezzlement or misappropriation should contact the LFCP by calling 614.387.9390 or 1.800.231.1680 toll free in Ohio.