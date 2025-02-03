Hundreds Experience the Judiciary First-Hand During Supreme Court Open Doors

The Supreme Court of Ohio’s first Open Doors after-hours tours brought more than 200 visitors to the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center during two special evening events.

The program is promoted by the Ohio History Connection to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage by inviting state landmarks to open their doors to the public.

“We understand that it can be difficult to come and tour the building during our usual business hours,” said Civic Education Coordinator Stacey Gall. “Participating in Ohio Open Doors was a wonderful opportunity for visitors from around the state to take a tour at a time that worked for their busy schedules.”

Gall said she anticipated a high demand for the flexible scheduling option but was blown away by how many people took advantage of the unique offering.

“We hope to participate in the future and open our doors to even more curious Ohioans,” she said.

Among the visitors during Open Doors were guests traveling both from out of town or from neighboring businesses and state agencies.

Melaney Carter works directly across the street from the Supreme Court at the Riffe Center but has never had time during her daily schedule to tour the building.

She enjoyed learning about the history of the Moyer Judicial Center and looks forward to visiting again in the future.

Another State employee, Kira Steigerwald, said she was very impressed and very proud while touring the Court.

“The building really dignifies the work of the people who are here,” she said.

The Supreme Court is housed in the iconic Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center which was completed in 1933 and served as the Ohio Departments of State Building for nearly 70 years. Like many of the participating landmarks, the building is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. It became to the Supreme Court in 2004 after renovations.

“The Supreme Court building is an architectural landmark filled with classic art deco designs and spectacular murals depicting Ohio history,” said Mark Zanghi, an assistant prosecutor from Muskingum County who visited the Court. “The tour guide was very knowledgeable and enthusiastic about discussing the history of the building. I would heartily recommend everyone tour the building.”

For those who missed the Open Doors program, daily tours are offered during business hours.

Schedule a tour by calling 614.387.9223 or emailing courtTours@sc.ohio.gov.