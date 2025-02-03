A New Era of Innovation: The One Year Anniversary of the Team Behind the Supreme Court's Judicial Assignment Program

The Supreme Court of Ohio is setting the pace for judicial innovation, driven by the dedication of its entire team, and judges and court employees statewide.

The Supreme Court of Ohio is setting the pace for judicial innovation, driven by the dedication of its entire team, and judges and court employees statewide.

The Supreme Court of Ohio is setting the pace for judicial innovation, driven by the dedication of its entire team, and judges and court employees statewide. Under the leadership of Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy, Ohio’s judiciary has been encouraged to rethink processes, embrace new tools, and foster a culture of continuous improvement to best serve Ohioans.

This commitment is exemplified by the improvements made in the Judicial Assignment Program – which assigns sitting or retired judges to temporarily fill judicial vacancies. This month marks the one-year anniversary of significant reforms aimed at increasing efficiency and reducing case delays. Improvements include:

Clearer Governance : Streamlined guidelines that enhance clarity and eliminate confusion.

: Streamlined guidelines that enhance clarity and eliminate confusion. Enhanced Technology : Upgrades to the Interactive Generator of Online Requests (IGOR)—the online tool judges and court staff use to submit requests.

: Upgrades to the Interactive Generator of Online Requests (IGOR)—the online tool judges and court staff use to submit requests. Faster Response Times: Reduced turnaround from several weeks to less than one day.

Reduced turnaround from several weeks to less than one day. Cost Savings: Ohio taxpayers saved $325,000 in 2023 despite an increase in retired judge assignments.

"Informed by the honest and inciteful feedback from judges and court administrators across the state, identifying the opportunities was the easy part” said Chief Justice Kennedy, “the critical step was deploying our talented staff to design and implement the optimal solutions.”

One of the key inflection points for the program was the addition of Dahria Beaver, Judicial Assignment Analyst, and Administrative Coordinator Heather Eby as the new leaders of the judicial assignment process. Under their stewardship there were immediate improvements in the consistent, timely and accurate implementation of assignment guidelines.

“Dahria and Heather’s tireless commitment and professionalism helped lead the program to exceptional results,” said Chief Justice Kenedy. “I find it hard to imagine reaching our current exceptional level of performance without the exemplary partnership between them and our IT professionals”.

Technological Advancements: The IGOR System

A critical aspect of the program’s success was upgrading the Interactive Generator of Online Requests (IGOR), online tool judges and court staff use to submit requests. The Court’s IT department made the tool more user-friendly by creating an intuitive interface with adaptive fields tailored to each case. This ultimately led to faster, more accurate request processing.

Training and Continuous Collaboration

Interactive education and training have played an essential role in the program’s successful statewide implementation and continuous improvement. Webinars developed by the Court equip judges and court staff with the tools necessary to navigate the guidelines and the IGOR system. These sessions also provide an invaluable opportunity to receive feedback and questions from judges and court staff around the state. This input fuels the Supreme Court’s ability to continuously improve the Judicial Assignment Program. The next webinar, scheduled for February 13, 2025, at noon, will continue the dialogue of advancing judicial efficiency.

Court Staff Across Ohio Reflect on Success

The positive impact of these changes is echoed by judges and court administrators across the state. Chantelle Jennings, Clerk of Court at Eaton Municipal Court, remarked, "The turnaround time has vastly improved, and the ability to obtain an assignment for a recusal or any case is remarkable. The efficiency allows us to notify parties and move them through the system within one day, eliminating the mystery of what will happen next."

Stephanie Bohrer, Administrator at Clermont Municipal Court, added, "The IGOR system, combined with your professionalism, dedication, and organizational skills, creates a seamless experience when requesting a visiting judge assignment. I'm continually impressed by the swift response time, even considering the need to coordinate with potential judges. Our Court truly appreciates the efforts in streamlining the process and ensuring everything runs efficiently."

Looking Ahead

The one-year anniversary of the refined Assignment of Judges program marks a significant milestone in the journey toward a more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective judicial system. With continued innovation and collaboration, the program is poised to deliver even greater benefits in the years to come.

“As we navigate current and future challenges, the Supreme Court will remain committed to designing and implementing innovative improvements across all areas of judicial operations,” said Bob Horner, Administrative Director. “Achieving lasting success will require ongoing collaboration and innovation to ensure Ohioans are served in the best way possible.”

For more on the Ohio Supreme Court’s Judicial Assignment program, visit supremecourt.ohio.gov/courts/judicial-assignment/