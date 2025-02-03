Champion for Change: Retired Judge’s Legacy in Family Law, Domestic Violence Advocacy

ODVN Executive Director Mary O'Doherty presents Retired Judge Denise McColley with the Croucher Award.

Retired Judge Denise Herman McColley has long been an advocate for children and families, first as an educator and then later in her career as a lawyer, magistrate, and judge.

“Children have always been very important to me, and doing whatever you can to give them a more secure life is invaluable,” said Judge McColley.

During her legal career, Judge McColley served as domestic relations and juvenile judge in Henry County and a magistrate in Henry and Fulton counties.

“While she was on the bench, Judge McColley stood out for her commitment to transparency and best practices,” said Mary O’Doherty, executive director of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN).

The judge’s dedication to helping victims of domestic violence led ODVN to recognize her at its annual event earlier this month. She was presented with the Croucher Family Award for Outstanding Leadership.

O’Doherty highlighted Judge McColley’s contributions toward making the court process a better experience for domestic violence survivors.

Judge McColley’s devotion to victims of domestic violence began early in her career as an attorney when she was appointed to serve as a guardian ad litem. One of the first cases she handled in Henry County Juvenile Court was the catalyst for all the changes she made in the justice system throughout her career.

“When I was a child, I didn’t even know there was such a thing as domestic violence,” said McColley. “People didn’t discuss it.”

It took one horrific case to bring more light to the topic in her community.

Judge McColley recalled how a father sexually abused four of his five daughters, and likely physically abused his sons. The girls were removed from the home, and the family was ordered to receive counseling, although not everyone participated.

“In six months, therapy was done, everyone was cured, and everyone went home,” said Judge McColley. “You know the ultimate result of this case: The family moved to another county. The abuse resumed.”

But Judge McColley said something good did come of the situation.

“It energized a group of young lawyers, prosecutors, children services caseworkers, and others with the support of the judge who had been overseeing this case to figure out how we could do better,” said Judge McColley.

The sexual abuse task prevention force that began in Henry County soon expanded to include the surrounding counties of Fulton, Defiance, and Williams as well. The result of the task force was the formation of what’s known today as the Center for Child and Family Advocacy (CCFA), which serves support survivors and address abusers in those communities.

Her contributions don’t end with CCFA. In 2010, Judge McColley put her court under the microscope of researchers with the Battered Women’s Justice Project. The group looked closely at the court’s records, interviewed people, and produced a report.

“It was difficult for us, but it did result in changes in our court, and it was a positive thing to help prevent more abuse from occurring, and also gave people the resources they needed to go forward,” said Judge McColley.

She has led several judicial and legal professional groups, including serving as president of the Association of Family Conciliation Courts – an international group of professionals behind the most important reforms in family law.

Judge McColley was also a past co-chair of the Supreme Court of Ohio Advisory Committee on Children & Families and is current co-chair of its Family Law Reform Implementation workgroup.

She served on the Ohio State Bar Association Board of Governors, was president of the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges, and now does mediation and assigned judging.

Judge McColley was also a founding member of the CCFA.

Looking back on her time as a judge, the many opportunities she had to interview children stands out.

“In interviewing those children, I heard hair-raising stories of things that had been occurring in their homes that their parents didn’t tell me about,” said Judge McColley. “This is another reason that it’s very important for us to all be vigilant about what is going on in these situations.”

Judge McColley stresses the importance of making families feel safe to seek the help they need and to receive the right resources to put an end to the cycle of domestic violence.