Supreme Court to Unveil New Exhibits Honoring Military Justices and the Tuskegee Airmen Legacy

Civic Education & Outreach Manager Doug Stein gets a sneak peek of two new Supreme Court exhibits.

Two new exhibits are coming to the Supreme Court of Ohio’s award-winning Visitor Education Center. They feature justices who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, and the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. Earlier this week, Civic Education & Outreach Manager Doug Stein visited Exhibit Concepts in Vandalia for a sneak peek.

“One new exhibit will pay tribute to the 42 former justices of the Supreme Court of Ohio who served our nation’s military from 1802 to present. The armed conflicts range from the War of 1812 through the Vietnam War,” said Stein. “Each justice will be recognized for the branch of military service in which they served, respective rank, and dates of service.”

The second exhibit will feature five original oil portraits of the Tuskegee Airmen, which were painted and donated to the Court in 2008 by local artist Robert Tanner Sr. The five portraits will be the centerpiece of the new display, allowing Supreme Court tour guides to educate and inspire the next generation of students on the landmark importance of the Tuskegee Airmen, and how an air base in Central Ohio played a prominent historical role.

"Our goal with this new exhibit is to teach a lesson in history on how the Tuskegee Airmen were once headquartered at Lockbourne Army Airfield, which is now named Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base,” said Stein.

Upon returning from their heroic tour of duty in WWII, the Tuskegee Airmen's fighter and bombardment group were relocated to Lockbourne Air Force Base (AFB), which at that time was a 100% segregated installation. In 1948 that all changed when President Harry S. Truman signed his landmark Executive Order which de-segregated the U.S. Armed Forces.

"This important historical fact gives our Civic Education program a wonderful opportunity to extend and broaden the legend of the Tuskegee Airmen to the students of Ohio who visit our Court," said Stein.” Most people who were born, raised, and educated here do not know this important piece of history."

In 1949, before the Tuskegee Airmen learned their new assignments, a group of four pilots representing Lockbourne AFB were nominated by the base commander to participate in an aerial combat skills competition widely known today as the "Top Gun" competition.

"The four Tuskegee Airmen from Lockbourne won that 1949 competition, and we are so pleased to recognize them and their trophy in our exhibit,” said Stein. “In fact, one of the four pilots, Colonel Harry Stewart, who is featured as one of our five portraits, just turned 100 years old July 4."

The new displays will be dedicated on November 8 as part of the Court's 2024 Veterans Day commemoration tribute.

To schedule a tour of the Visitor Education Center and the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, call 614-387-9223 or email courttours@sc.ohio.gov Tour groups requesting a guide should be booked in advance, while self-guided tours are available on a walk-in basis.