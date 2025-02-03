Grant Opportunity for Ohio Judiciary: America 250-Ohio

“America 250-Ohio Communities” grants now available.

The Ohio Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (America 250-Ohio) has launched a new round of grants up to $5,000 specifically for locally designated “America 250-Ohio Communities.” These grants will assist with activities being planned at the county, city, village, and township levels.

The Supreme Court of Ohio is preparing a slate of civic education initiatives to commemorate this milestone. With this grant opportunity, courts across the state can join the celebration with their own projects. For Ohio’s judiciary, the Commission is looking for activities that align with the America 250-Ohio education program and feature county courthouses.

“The Commission is encouraging something called the Judicial Process Exploration, which encourages communities to provide students with an in-depth understanding of the justice system and landmark court cases. The funding will support interactive experiences such as mock trials, courthouse tours, and discussions with legal professionals,” said Doug Stein, civic education manager and Court liaison to the Commission.

All grant applications are available online by going to https://america250-ohio.org/grants/ The application period is open through Jan. 31, 2025. Grant awards will be announced no later than March 31, 2025 and the project must launch between April 1, 2025, and Aug. 31, 2026.

“It’s important to note that all applicants must be registered as an America 250-Ohio Community prior to Dec. 31, 2024,” Stein said. “ Every grant application must include a letter of support from the local government entity.”

To register your local community, please visit https://america250-ohio.org/communities and follow the application prompts.