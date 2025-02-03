Supreme Court Commemorates Veterans Day with New Exhibits

Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy is pictured in front of "Tuskegee Airmen: Portraits in Courage" with artist Robert E. Tanner, his wife Jewell Tanner, and Colonel Andrew Powers.

The Supreme Court of Ohio commemorated Veterans Day with the unveiling of two new exhibits in the Visitor Education Center at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center. “Tuskegee Airmen: Portraits in Courage” and “Justices in Uniform” are the first exhibits in the space specifically designated to honoring veterans.

“Our goal with these exhibits it to demonstrate to the 10,000 students and countless adults who tour our Visitor Education Center each year that great sacrifices took place and history was made by these and other heroes of past generations,” said Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy during the commemoration.

“Justices in Uniform” honors the 42 Ohio Supreme Court justices that have served in the armed forces. The service of these justices ranges from 1804 to 2001 across several different branches of the military. This exhibit highlights the common thread of public service between the military and judiciary.

“Tuskegee Airmen: Portraits in Courage” features the Court’s collection of five portraits of Tuskegee Airmen pilots by Delaware County artist Robert E. Tanner. It highlights the history of the Tuskegee Airmen as the first all African American unit in the Army Air Forces.

Gregory Edmonds, President of the Ohio Memorial Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, collaborated with Court staff to bring these exhibits to life. In his remarks during the event, Edmonds highlighted the educational connections the Tuskegee Airmen can provide and said, “[The Tuskegee Airmen] did not take ‘no’ for an answer. I stress this to the students. If someone tells you can’t do something and you have the ability to do it, keep pushing, keep striving.”

The Visitor Education Center is open to the public for self-guided tours during Court hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a guided tour, which includes the Visitor Education Center and other points of interest in the building, contact the Civic Education Office at CourtTours@sc.ohio.gov or 614.387.9223.