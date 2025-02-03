Monthly Event Helps People Address Warrants for Minor, Non-Violent Offenses

Franklin County Municipal Court Judges Jim O’Grady, Eileen Paley, and Jarrod Skinner volunteer at a local library to help people deal with pending warrants related to non-violent misdemeanors.

More than 55,000 warrants for misdemeanors are pending in the Franklin County Municipal Court system. A new initiative launched this fall is designed to bring down that number by working with residents who have outstanding warrants for low-level misdemeanors that are non-violent crimes.

Most individuals with these warrants failed to appear at a court hearing on a charge, and the court issued a warrant for their arrest, said Melissa Pierson of the Franklin County Commissioners’ Office of Justice Policy and Programs. Unpaid fines are another common reason for the warrants. The new Tap In Center, coordinated by the county commissioners’ office, brings people with outstanding warrants to a comfortable setting with legal and community resources to help resolve issues without an arrest.

The underlying offenses are typically traffic charges, such as driving with a suspended license or no license, or non-violent crimes without victims, said Franklin County Municipal Judge Zach Gwin.

“The event allows people to make changes to help them accept accountability and achieve a better future,” Judge Gwin said.

Two more Tap In Center events are scheduled this year – on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 3-7 p.m. They will be held at the Whitehall branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Tap In Center monthly events are planned for 2025 as well. Pierson said libraries offer a safe, calm, and neutral environment, lessening the anxiety associated with visiting a courthouse and dealing with legal matters.

The impact of the Tap In Center can be transformative. Pierson explained that unresolved legal issues hinder people’s ability to move forward in their lives.

“Many participants share that they have been carrying around the stress and burden of having an outstanding warrant for years, making it difficult to obtain employment, travel, and drive legally,” she said.

To participate, individuals must schedule an appointment. At the event, participants talk first with public defenders, who review each case. A public defender confers with the Columbus City Attorney’s Office and volunteer judges to determine if the warrant can be set aside and a new court date scheduled. In some situations, the case can be dismissed.

In addition to legal services, representatives from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles are available to address outstanding license issues, including license restoration. People can connect with social service providers, including Franklin County agencies for child support, jobs and family services, and justice policy and programs, and social services group Derrick L. Owens Group. Staff from the Franklin County Municipal Court Clerk of Courts set up on-site to process court paperwork as needed.

Franklin County Municipal Judge Jodi Thomas said participants benefit from being connected to agencies that might be able to assist with other barriers.

“These events also instill a sense of pride and security in people again with the knowledge that their criminal justice issues are being resolved,” Judge Thomas noted. “We hope this center can also help foster trust and appreciation for the court system while lowering the court’s pending caseload.”

To schedule an appointment, call the Tap in Center hotline at 614.525.4488. If there is uncertainty about eligibility for the event, contact the Franklin County Public Defender’s Office at 614.525.3194.