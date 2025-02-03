Court Adopts Rule Amendments for Attorney Registration

The Supreme Court of Ohio has adopted rule amendments to the Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio regarding attorney registration.

The changes will give Ohio attorneys the option to provide information about languages in which they are proficient. The information will be useful to someone seeking an Ohio attorney who can effectively communicate with their client without the use of an interpreter.

The information will also help courts looking to appoint attorneys for certain indigent parties, allowing attorney-client communications without the need for an interpreter. In addition, it will assist in identifying attorneys interested in becoming certified court interpreters.

The rule change will be in effect for the upcoming July 2025 registration cycle.