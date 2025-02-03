Board of Professional Conduct Announces 2025 Judicial Candidate Seminars

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has announced a schedule of five judicial campaign conduct seminars for candidates seeking judicial office in 2025.

The Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct requires each candidate for judicial office, including incumbent judges, to attend a two-hour seminar on campaign practices, finance, and ethics. A judicial candidate must complete the required course within one year prior to or 60 days after the candidate is certified to appear on the ballot.

Each seminar includes presentations by the staff of the Board of Professional Conduct and a representative of the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, and a question-and-answer segment. Judicial candidates are encouraged to bring their treasurers and other campaign staff to the seminars. The seminars are offered at no cost, and pre-registration is not required for the in-person seminars. Judges and attorneys who complete the seminar receive two hours of general continuing legal education credit.

The seminars for 2025 judicial candidates will be conducted on the following dates and times:

Jan. 29, 2025 , 3:45-5:45 p.m., Embassy Suites Dublin

, 3:45-5:45 p.m., Embassy Suites Dublin Feb. 12, 2025 , 1:30-3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Fairborn

, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Fairborn March 12, 2025, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Best Western Plus, Strongsville

1:30-3:30 p.m., Best Western Plus, Strongsville June 11, 2025, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Zoom video replay

1:30-3:30 p.m., Zoom video replay Aug. 21, 2025, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Zoom video replay

A complete schedule, including links to the June and August video replays, and more information about the rules applicable to judicial candidates can be found at the Board of Professional Conduct website.