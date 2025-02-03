Newest class of Court Management Program graduates equipped to lead with innovation

Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy congratulated the class of 2024 Court Management Program graduates who completed three years of education to earn the Institute for Court Management Certified Court Executive credential.

The Supreme Court of Ohio recently celebrated 32 court administrators, clerks, chief probation officers, and other leaders from across the state who earned the Certified Court Executive credential from the nationally recognized Court Management Program (CMP).

The program is designed to improve the performance of courts and access to justice for members of the community.

Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy addressed the graduates, who committed three years to the advanced study of topics such as leadership, operations management, educational development, public relations, strategic planning, and modern court governance.

She spoke of their newfound expertise and how it will equip the graduates when they return to their home courts to introduce innovative management practices. Those skills are designed to help streamline operations and elevate the overall administration of justice.

“Today signifies a pivotal achievement, not only marking a major step in your professional careers but also representing a critical advancement in the ongoing evolution of our judicial system,” Chief Justice Kennedy said.

She encouraged the graduating class to stay at the forefront of emerging trends and technologies to ensure that courts will continue to evolve to meet the needs of the communities they serve.

“Every answer, every solution, begins and ends with the people we serve. Not what is easiest. Not what is expedient. What is best for them,” said Chief Justice Kennedy.

This is the fourth class of Ohio court professionals to graduate as Certified Court Executives, the CMP’s second level. The three-tier program was developed by the Institute for Court Management, the educational arm of the National Center for State Courts.

“Your successful completion of 13 courses and over 200 hours of education demonstrates a commitment to enhancing court operations and supporting the administration of justice,” said Chief Justice Kennedy. “The credentials you have earned, Certified Court Manager and Certified Court Executive, are recognized both statewide and nationally, underscoring the value and impact of your expertise.”