Board of Professional Conduct Elects Leadership for 2025

Patrick M. McLaughin (left) and Teri R. Daniel.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has announced the election of Patrick M. McLaughin of Cuyahoga County as chair and Teri R. Daniel of Lake County as vice chair. McLaughlin and Daniel will serve one-year terms in their respective positions commencing Jan. 1, 2025.

McLaughlin, a U.S. Army veteran and former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, has practiced law for 47 years. He is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. McLaughlin joined the board in 2017. During his tenure he has served on the board’s Rules and Advisory Opinion Committees, as a probable cause panel member, and as vice chair of the board from 2023 to 2024.

Daniel was first appointed to the board in 2018 and was recently reappointed to her third full term. She has served on the board’s Advisory Opinion Committee and chairs one of two probable cause panels. Daniel is the supervising attorney of the appellate division for the Lake County Prosecuting Attorney.

The Board of Professional Conduct consists of 28 volunteer members appointed by the Supreme Court of Ohio justices. The board conducts hearings involving allegations of ethical violations by Ohio lawyers and judges and recommends discipline for professional misconduct.

The board also engages in education and outreach activities that promote compliance with legal ethics rules and bring greater transparency to the disciplinary process.