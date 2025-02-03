Local Artists Featured in Moyer Judicial Center’s Art Collection

The Collage of Women Artists visited the Moyer Judicial Center to see their works on display as part of the building's contemporary art collection.

The Collage of Women Artists visited the Moyer Judicial Center to see their works on display as part of the building's contemporary art collection.

When the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center was first designed as the Ohio State Departments Building in the early 1930s, architect Harry Hake was asked to feature prominent public art displays to highlight the history and achievements of Ohio. These works are on display throughout the public areas of the building on the first two floors, but the building’s art collection does not stop there. The Moyer Center’s office spaces are home to a large collection of contemporary art from Ohio artists.

Although office spaces are not part of a typical public tour, one local group had a special opportunity to go behind the scenes and reunite with some familiar pieces. The Collage of Women Artists recently visited the Moyer Judicial Center to see some of their members’ art on display throughout the building. The group, formed in 1992, serves to connect women artists in central Ohio and frequently makes visits to art and cultural institutions in the area.

Artist Debra Joyce Dawson was thrilled to see two of her works in the office of the Clerk of the Court. “I always loved this. There was a great atmosphere that day,” she said as she shared the story behind her pieces. Dawson paints many of her works outdoors, a method known as “en plein air,” and used the Ohio landscape for the two oil paintings, Misty Morn, Wooster, Ohio and Marblehead, Ohio Wetlands. “They were a pleasure to paint,” Dawson told the group. “I’m so happy they’re here.”

Other works in the building from members of the Collage of Women Artists include Rebecca Taft’s Parrots and Darwins and Christiane Curry’s Summer Day in Holmes County. Although these artworks are not a part of the public tour, they and other works from the collection are available to view at The Supreme Court of Ohio’s online artwork archive.

The Moyer Judicial Center’s public art is a prominent part of the Court’s free tour program. Self-guided tours are available any time during Court hours, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no appointment necessary. Guided tours are available upon request. To learn more about visiting the Moyer Judicial Center, contact the Civic Education Office at CourtTours@sc.ohio.gov or 614.387.9223.