Victims of Attorney Theft Awarded More Than $212,000 by Lawyers’ Fund

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection (LFCP) reimbursed $212,506 to 13 victims of attorney theft at its recent meeting. Four former or suspended Ohio attorneys were determined to have engaged in dishonest conduct resulting in financial losses to their clients. Five deceased attorneys were also involved in claims presented to the Board of Commissioners. Since its inception, LFCP has awarded more than $26 million to clients.

Delaware County

The estate of deceased attorney Stuart Alan Benis requested reconsideration of the board’s Sept. 13, 2024, determination that one of Benis’s former clients was eligible for reimbursement of $66,666.66 as a result of Benis’s theft of settlement money. The board affirmed its previous decision regarding the amount of reimbursement. Benis passed away on Nov.18, 2020.

Erie County

The board determined that former clients of two deceased Erie County attorneys were eligible for reimbursement.

Two former clients of deceased attorney Henry William Kishman were determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the total amount of $99,374 as a result of Kishman’s dishonest conduct. Kishman passed away on Sept. 30, 2021. To date, the board has approved over $892,000 in reimbursements to 19 former clients of Kishman.

A former client of deceased attorney Edward William Rhode III was reimbursed $1,185 as a result of Rhode’s failure to provide the services requested. Rhode passed away on July 3, 2023.

Franklin County

The board determined that former clients of two former and one deceased Franklin County attorneys were eligible for reimbursement.

A former client of deceased attorney Hugh Macy Favor, Jr. was reimbursed $5,000 as a result of Favor’s failure to complete the services requested. Favor passed away on Sept. 10, 2021.

Four former clients of former attorney Owen David Kalis were reimbursed a total of $20,000 as a result of Kalis’s failure to provide the services requested. Kalis resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, on May 13, 2024.

A former client of former attorney Gregory Darwin Port was reimbursed $9,400 as a result of Port’s failure to complete the services requested. Port was disbarred from the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 27, 2024, following his theft conviction in September 2024.

Geauga County

A former client of inactive attorney Karen Lynn Hummel was reimbursed $1,881 as a result of Hummel’s failure to provide the services requested. Hummel was suspended on Nov. 1, 2019, for failure to register as an attorney. She later allowed her license to practice law to become inactive on Nov. 16, 2022.

Mahoning County

A former client of deceased attorney William Joseph Kissinger Jr. was reimbursed $7,500 as a result of Kissinger’s failure to provide the services requested. Kissinger passed away on March 14, 2023.

Summit County

A former client of suspended attorney Steven Scott Fannin was reimbursed $1,500 as a result of Fannin's failure to provide the services requested. Fannin was suspended from the practice of law in Ohio on April 12, 2024.

Board determinations become final 30 days after the determination unless either party requests reconsideration. If reconsideration is granted, the claim will be reviewed by the board at its next scheduled meeting.

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Supreme Court of Ohio to reimburse victims of attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation. The LFCP is not taxpayer funded but is funded by registration fees paid by every Ohio attorney.

Ohio has over 45,000 attorneys engaged in the active practice of law. Less than 1% of those attorneys are involved in claims reimbursed by the LFCP.

Law clients who believe they have sustained financial losses resulting from attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation should contact the LFCP by calling 614.387.9390 or 1.800.231.1680 in Ohio.