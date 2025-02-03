Justice Deters Returns To Bench With Investiture Ceremony

Justice Joseph T. Deters returned to the bench in a new seat this year as the163rd justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. He was elected to a six-year term in November 2024 and honored in a formal investiture ceremony surrounded by fellow justices, colleagues, family, and friends.

Justice Deters previously served on the Court after being appointed to a vacant seat by Governor Mike DeWine in 2023.

“His service on the Court over the past two years is marked by thoughtful deliberation on legal issues that have come before the Court, and the collegial way and manner in which he shares his view with all of us on the law,” said Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy. “I know I express the sentiments of my colleagues when I say that we look forward to his upcoming six-year term.”

Prior to taking the bench, Justice Deters spent much of his law career as the Hamilton County prosecutor. He also served as state treasurer for two terms, and Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

Members of the Deters family added personal touches throughout the ceremony, including opening remarks from his youngest brother, Dennis Deters.

As an attorney and elected official himself, Deters said he always looked up to his older brother as a role model for being a husband, father, lawyer, and public servant.

“Honesty and integrity are in his DNA,” said Deters. “As I began my career as a lawyer and ventured into politics, Joe gave me advice. ‘Do what's right. The politics take care of itself.’”

Deters addressed the justices on the bench, assuring them his brother will carry out the duty with gratitude to serve the state and determination to always to what he believes is right.

Joining Justice Deters in front of the bench were his wife and children as he received his robe and took his oath of office as administered by Chief Justice Kennedy.

“It has been really the greatest honor of my professional life to serve on this court with Chief Justice Kennedy and my colleagues,” said Justice Deters. “They've been wonderful to work with and to learn from.”

Justice Deters took a moment to reflect on his role and reinforce the importance of the separation of powers.

“I truly believe that one of the biggest challenges the bench faces today is for judges and justices to stay in their lane,” said Justice Deters. “Our job is to interpret laws, determine constitutionality, and to protect the rights of individuals.”

Justice Deters joined the rest of the Court this week for the first oral arguments of the new year. New to the bench are Justices Daniel R. Hawkins and Megan E. Shanahan.