Inside NYS Aging: Issue 36 (February 2025) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 36 (February 2025)

Governor Hochul’s Budget Advances Historic Investments in NYSOFA Services





NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, "Older adults bring enormous economic and social value to their families, their communities, and the economy. Governor Hochul recognizes these vital contributions with a fiscal plan that promotes opportunity and economic security for older New Yorkers, caregivers, and families alike. This budget provides critical supports to help older New Yorkers age in their communities of choice and support those who care for them with direct services." Governor Hochul's Fiscal Year 2026 Executive State Budget proposes historic investments in NYSOFA community programs and services. The budget proposal also includes bold affordability and public-safety measures that deliver for older New Yorkers and families across state agencies and services. The budget adds $45 million through NYSOFA for older New Yorkers across the state awaiting services (also known as "unmet need"). This brings total funding to $68 million in FY26, up from $33 million last year for a total of $200 million invested for this purpose since 2019.



Funding Increases by Region



See NYSOFA’s January 29 press release for projected funding increases in each region of the state, along with a summary of supports for older adults across agencies, services and programs in Governor Hochul's budget and State of the State agenda.



Director Olsen Op-Ed: Budget a ‘Game-Changer’ for Older Adults



In response to the budget, Director Olsen wrote an op-ed for Empire Report highlighting the Governor’s budget proposals that will have a positive impact on older New Yorkers. A similar op-ed was published in Long Island Press. Look for more NYSOFA media outreach and event organizing in the coming months.

