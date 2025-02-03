There were 1,721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,609 in the last 365 days.
Inside NYS Aging: Issue 36 (February 2025) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 36 (February 2025)
NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “Older adults bring enormous economic and social value to their families, their communities, and the economy. Governor Hochul recognizes these vital contributions with a fiscal plan that promotes opportunity and economic security for older New Yorkers, caregivers, and families alike. This budget provides critical supports to help older New Yorkers age in their communities of choice and support those who care for them with direct services.”
The budget adds $45 million through NYSOFA for older New Yorkers across the state awaiting services (also known as “unmet need”). This brings total funding to $68 million in FY26, up from $33 million last year for a total of $200 million invested for this purpose since 2019.
Funding Increases by Region
See NYSOFA’s January 29 press release for projected funding increases in each region of the state, along with a summary of supports for older adults across agencies, services and programs in Governor Hochul's budget and State of the State agenda.
Director Olsen Op-Ed: Budget a ‘Game-Changer’ for Older Adults
We’re excited that the 2025 Older New Yorkers’ Day nomination process has begun and we’ve already received submissions! Keep them coming. Older New Yorkers' Day will be held on May 27 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel-Desmond in Albany.
Area Agency on Aging (AAA) nominations: NYSOFA accepts two awardees from each county. One awardee is chosen from among all AAA submissions to receive the Governor's Exemplary Service Award.
LTCOP and HIICAP nominations: all nominees are in the running for selection as Long Term Care Ombudsmen of the Year (two awardees statewide) and HIICAP Counselor of the Year (two awardees statewide).
Nomination Deadlines
Consideration for special awards (i.e., Governor's Exemplary Service Award, Long Term Care Ombudsmen of the Year, and HIICAP Counselors of the Year): due March 10.
Inclusion in the printed book of biographies (nominationsdue March 10). Please note that we intend to design and publish the program book – with all of the nominee bios/photos – well in advance of Older New Yorkers’ Day.
Older adults lose over $28 billion annually to scams nationally. The financial toll is enormous. So too is the emotional toll – having your sense of security compromised and your goodwill exploited.
Scams are constantly evolving, especially with the advent of new technological tools and tactics. This means being even more vigilant and avoid acting immediately whenever you receive a call, text, e-mail, or other notice requesting payment or information.
The Partnership for Sepsis and Aging Offers New Toolkit, Graphics: Join Today
Sepsis is a lethal but preventable condition that claims a life every 90 seconds. Yet, early intervention saves lives. Your organization can be a part of the solution simply by raising awareness about sepsis signs, risks, and interventions. Join The Partnership for Sepsis and Aging (TPSA) today, a coalition being organized by NYSOFA, Sepsis Alliance, End Sepsis: The Legacy of Rory Staunton, the Home Care Association of New York State, and Association on Aging in New York.
Who can join TPSA? Basically, any organization that has reach with older adults.
The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) had previously announced the expiration of Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits. However, additional program funds were made available to reopen applications for HEAP benefits on January 25. Eligibility and benefits are based on:
Income,
Household size,
The primary heating source, and
The presence of a household member who is under age 6, age 60 or older or permanently disabled.
Aging services providers: please provide this update to case managers, staff who assist with benefits assistance, and others providing program help to older adults in the community.
Do you struggle fitting in a healthy breakfast each morning? Some simple planning tips can help. That's the focus of this month's Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition for older adults, hosted by NYSOFA and SNAP-Ed NY. Watch the latest episode of Ask The Experts on YouTube here and please share.
In this month’s program, host Lisbeth Irish of NYSOFA’s SNAP-Ed NY program talks with Jelisa Cabrera, a SNAP-Ed NY educator in the New York City Region. They address the nutritional importance of a healthy breakfast, making healthy choices, building your breakfast off a protein base – and more.
SNAP-Ed NY is a statewide program that teaches people how to shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget. NYSOFA provides this programming for older adults.
To find show archives or other nutrition information for older adults, see NYSOFA’s SNAP-Ed NY webpage. There you can browse the Ask The Experts playlists on YouTube, including episodes with Spanish subtitles.
‘What’s Cooking with NYSOFA’ Features Nutritious Baked Kale Frittata Recipe
Learn more about NYSOFA's SNAP-Ed NY nutrition programs, which provide tips, recipes, and information to help older adults save time, save money and eat healthy.
SNAP-Ed NY is a statewide program that teaches people how to shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget. NYSOFA provides this programming for older adults.
To find show archives or other nutrition information for older adults, see NYSOFA’s SNAP-Ed NY webpage. There you can browse the What’s Cooking playlists on YouTube, including episodes with Spanish subtitles.
Registration Now Open for National Lifespan Respite Conference – RAISE and Engage – Launch Respite Now!
FREE Digital Resources to Support Older Adults, Caregivers
Each month, on social media and at events, NYSOFA shares important resources about digital innovations to help older adults. Are you sharing too? These resources are free of charge — and they're making a difference.
Caregiver Resources
Do you perform housework for someone, help them shop for food, pick up their medication? You are a caregiver. Help is available.
About Inside NYS Aging
Inside NYS Aging is a publication of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). It provides news and resources for aging services providers and their partners in their efforts to promote services and supports for older adults. Please share this newsletter widely with any organizations or professionals that reach older adults. Read past issues in the newsroom on NYSOFA's website.
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
