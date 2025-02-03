Entrepreneurial and Publishing Legend James Patterson to Deliver Keynote at Author Nation 2025

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Patterson—the world’s top-selling author and visionary who revolutionized the author-entrepreneur model—will deliver the keynote address at Author Nation 2025 and sign books at the sister event, Reader Nation. This historic convergence marks the first time Patterson will share his groundbreaking business strategies with the next generation of authorpreneurs at publishing's largest and most forward-thinking conference.

Long before the digital revolution, Patterson pioneered what it meant to be an author-CEO. He transformed the traditional publishing model through innovative marketing strategies, groundbreaking collaborative writing systems, and bold brand-building techniques, resulting in over 425 million books sold worldwide. His appearance at Author Nation 2025 signals a defining moment in the evolution of publishing.

"The next decade of publishing won't be defined by traditional vs. independent—it will be defined by authors who think like entrepreneurs," said Joe Solari, Managing Director of Author Nation. "James Patterson was the original authorpreneur. His decision to speak at Author Nation 2025 validates what our community has known: the future of publishing belongs to authors who master both craft and business."

In his keynote, Patterson will share his revolutionary approach to:

Building a sustainable writing business through strategic partnerships

Creating innovative content delivery systems

Developing multiple revenue streams through cross-genre expansion

Mastering the art of scalable storytelling

The announcement follows Author Nation 2024's record-breaking attendance, where emerging authors demonstrated an unprecedented hunger for business strategies that match their creative ambitions.

"This is more than a keynote—it's a masterclass in publishing innovation," said J.D. Barker, New York Times bestselling author and frequent Patterson collaborator. "You won’t want to miss this incredible peek behind the curtain.”

Authors who wish to be part of this historic moment in publishing can secure their spot at authornation.live. The conference will be at the Horseshoe Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 3rd-7th, 2025.

About Author Nation: Founded on the belief that creative and business success are inseparable, Author Nation leads the author-entrepreneur revolution. The conference delivers actionable strategies for authors ready to transform their passion into a thriving business empire.

Contact: Isabella Lisak, ILisak@authorventuresllc.com

