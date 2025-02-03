Shaping the Future of Urology: Match Day 2025 Celebrates the Next Generation of Urologists

BALTIMORE, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Society of Academic Urologists (SAU) and the American Urological Association (AUA) announced the results of the 2025 Urology Residency Match — the system through which U.S. medical students and other applicants from around the world learn where they will complete their residency.

This year, 529 medical trainees participated in the Urology Match for 403 positions in 148 urology residency training programs nationwide. When the matching algorithm was processed, 403 vacancies were matched, and 76% of trainees were matched to a position in a program.

"The Society of Academic Urologists is honored to oversee the Urology Match, bringing together exceptional candidates and outstanding programs," stated Dr. Moben Mirza, president of the SAU. "Match Day is a reflection of the talent, passion and promise in our field. We look forward to seeing the incredible contributions these future urologists will make to our specialty and to their communities."

On average, the 2025 Urology Match participants submitted 54 applications. Participating programs received an average of 215 applications. Programs granted an average of 40 interviews, with potential residents taking an average of 11 interviews. Matched applicants had an average of 14 programs on their preference lists.

"Match Day marks an exciting milestone in the journey of future urologists, and the American Urological Association is proud to support this vital process," said Dr. Stephen Nakada, president of the AUA. "Today, we celebrate the dedication and accomplishments of every candidate entering the field of urology as they prepare to join a community committed to advancing patient care and innovation."

Urology Match Day is a significant milestone for medical students and applicants around the globe. As students enter their final year of medical school, they begin applying to residency programs. After submitting applications to accredited programs nationwide, selected candidates participate in interviews during fall and early winter. Once the interview phase concludes, both parties submit their preference lists to the AUA, which has been administering the Urology Match on behalf of the SAU for four decades.

Results of the Urology Residency Match are closely watched as they can be predictors of future trends in physician workforce shortages and supply. Visit our website to learn more about the Urology Residency Match.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 26,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Society of Academic Urologists: Formed in 2016 when the Society of University Urologists and the Society of Urology Chairpersons and Program Directors merged, the Society of Academic Urologists (SAU), provides academic urologists with a forum to discuss, review and work toward resolving critical issues in all aspects of academic urology. Additionally, SAU maximizes benefits for educational urology programs, streamlines communications with the AUA, RRC, ABU and other societies, as well as gives academic urology a voice in the AUA Match Program.

